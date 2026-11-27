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Parliament's Special Sitting: Kharge Convenes Oppn Floor Leaders Meet On Saturday For Devising Strategy

File photo of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has invited all opposition floor leaders to attend a meeting at his residence on Saturday to devise a joint strategy in view of the government's likely move to reintroduce a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament, involving delimitation, sources said.

While INDIA bloc parties' floor leaders in Parliament will be present, non-INDIA bloc opposition parties such as the DMK, the AAP and the BJD, among others, have also been invited for the meeting, they said. Sources said the meeting would be held at 11:30 AM at Kharge's 10, Rajaji Marg residence on Saturday.

A special sitting of Parliament has been convened from November 30 to transact “essential” business, amid indications that the government may reintroduce a constitutional amendment for early implementation of women's reservation that involves delimitation. The Lok Sabha has been reconvened on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2. The two Houses were reconvened following separate directives issued by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, official sources said.