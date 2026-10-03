ETV Bharat / bharat

Trinamool Congress Loses Chairpersonship Of 2 Key Parliamentary Panels

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress has lost the chairpersonship of two key Parliamentary panels as Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday reconstituted various department-related Parliamentary standing committees.

While BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi has been appointed the new chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Commerce, replacing TMC’s Dola Sen, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, leader of TMC's rebel faction, has replaced her former party colleague Kirti Azad as the chairperson of the panel on chemicals and fertilisers.

DMK MPs Tiruchi Siva and K Kanimozhi have been re-appointed chairpersons of the Parliamentary committee on industry, and the panel on food, consumer affairs and public distribution, respectively.

The leaders of some key BJP allies – JD-U, Shiv Sena and the TDP – have also been retained as heads of different Parliamentary committees.

Some opposition leaders, including Shashi Tharoor and Charanjit Singh Channi of the Congress, have also been retained as chairpersons of committees on external affairs and agriculture, respectively.

Congress' Mukul Wasnik has been retained as the head of the Parliamentary panel on education, women, children and youth, while Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Verma has been retained as the chairperson of the panel on health and family welfare. BJP's Radha Mohan Singh will head the panel on defence.

Sanjay Kumar Jha of the JD-U has been reappointed as the chairperson of the Parliamentary panel on transport, tourism and culture, while Shiv Sena's Shrirang Barne has been retained as head of the panel on energy.