ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliamentary Standing Committee On Railways Tours NE, Emphasises On Rail Network Expansion

New Delhi: Reflecting the growing emphasis on creating a more efficient and passenger-friendly rail network, a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways is undertaking a study visit to Gangtok, Kolkata and Rishikesh till June 9.

The Committee held discussions on Friday regarding several key railway development projects in the North-East region. These included the Agartala–Akhaura Rail Link, the Sivok–Rangpo Railway Project, a Vande Bharat Express Maintenance Shed, a Next Generation Freight Maintenance Shed, and railway electrification works covering 1,936 track kilometres (tkm). These projects are intended to improve rail connectivity, operational efficiency, and infrastructure development across the North-Eastern region and adjoining areas.

The deliberations centred on the theme, "Expansion of Rail Network in Northeast and Union Territories," with particular emphasis on the Sivok–Rangpo Railway Line Project. The interaction is expected to offer valuable insights into the progress of ongoing projects aimed at improving mobility, reducing travel barriers and connecting remote areas to the national transportation network.

Comprising members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the Committee is reviewing initiatives aimed at strengthening railway infrastructure, enhancing connectivity and augmenting capacity across the country. For passengers, these efforts translate into safer journeys, greater travel convenience and improved access to economic and social opportunities, a senior railway official said.

The Committee's visit is significant for the Northeastern region because expanding rail connectivity is expected to bring communities closer to the national mainstream, boost tourism and facilitate faster, more reliable transportation. As Indian Railways continues to modernise its network, such initiatives are paving the way for a travel experience that is more accessible, comfortable and inclusive for millions of passengers.