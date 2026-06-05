Parliamentary Standing Committee On Railways Tours NE, Emphasises On Rail Network Expansion
The Committee's visit is significant for the NE region because expanding rail connectivity is expected to boost tourism, reports Chanchal Mukherjee
Published : June 5, 2026 at 10:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Reflecting the growing emphasis on creating a more efficient and passenger-friendly rail network, a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways is undertaking a study visit to Gangtok, Kolkata and Rishikesh till June 9.
The Committee held discussions on Friday regarding several key railway development projects in the North-East region. These included the Agartala–Akhaura Rail Link, the Sivok–Rangpo Railway Project, a Vande Bharat Express Maintenance Shed, a Next Generation Freight Maintenance Shed, and railway electrification works covering 1,936 track kilometres (tkm). These projects are intended to improve rail connectivity, operational efficiency, and infrastructure development across the North-Eastern region and adjoining areas.
The deliberations centred on the theme, "Expansion of Rail Network in Northeast and Union Territories," with particular emphasis on the Sivok–Rangpo Railway Line Project. The interaction is expected to offer valuable insights into the progress of ongoing projects aimed at improving mobility, reducing travel barriers and connecting remote areas to the national transportation network.
Comprising members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the Committee is reviewing initiatives aimed at strengthening railway infrastructure, enhancing connectivity and augmenting capacity across the country. For passengers, these efforts translate into safer journeys, greater travel convenience and improved access to economic and social opportunities, a senior railway official said.
The Committee's visit is significant for the Northeastern region because expanding rail connectivity is expected to bring communities closer to the national mainstream, boost tourism and facilitate faster, more reliable transportation. As Indian Railways continues to modernise its network, such initiatives are paving the way for a travel experience that is more accessible, comfortable and inclusive for millions of passengers.
For the people of Sikkim, the dream of boarding a train from their own state is steadily moving closer to reality. As part of its study visit, the committee visited key locations of the ambitious Sivok–Rangpo Railway Line Project on Thursday, gaining first-hand insight into one of the country's most significant rail connectivity projects.
The Committee inspected major engineering works, including railway station sites, tunnels and bridges that are taking shape along the 44.96-km route. Once completed, the line will provide Sikkim with its first-ever railway connection, improving travel options for residents and visitors alike while strengthening links with the national rail network.
During the visit, IRCON officials informed the committee that the project has achieved nearly 77 per cent physical progress and is targeted for completion by December 2027. The delegation also visited the upcoming Rangpo Railway Station and Tunnel No. 14, witnessing the scale and complexity of construction in the challenging Himalayan terrain.
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