ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliamentary Panel Urges Timely Filling Of ITAT Vacancies, Flags Staff Shortages

New Delhi: A Parliamentary Committee has recommended timely and continuous filling of vacancies in the judicial, registry, and support cadres of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, stating that staff shortages adversely impact hearing schedules and overall case disposal.

The Standing Committee on Law and Personnel, in its report on the functioning of tribunals in the country, said the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), which was set up in 1941 and often regarded as the 'mother tribunal', has a sanctioned strength of 126 members, including the president and 10 zonal vice-presidents.

However, as of May 1, 2026, 98 members were in position. Further, recruitment has been completed for 16 more candidates. Vacancies in other key positions, including the Registrar and supporting staff, are also affecting case management and administrative efficiency.

"The Committee is of the view that the efficiency of a judicial institution depends not only on the availability of Members but also on the adequacy of registry, administrative and support staff.

"Vacancies at various levels adversely affect scheduling of hearings, preparation of records, court proceedings, administrative supervision and overall case disposal," it said in the report.