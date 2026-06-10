ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliamentary Panel Takes Stock Of NEET-UG Retest Preparation

New Delhi: Just days before the June 21 NEET-UG 2026 retest, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, chaired by Ram Gopal Yadav, held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the conduct of NEET examinations under the NMC Act, 2019, as part of its review of the organisational structure, mandate, and functioning of regulatory institutions under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The committee heard submissions from Vineet Joshi, Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh, and senior officials of the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the NTA.

The meeting took place a day after the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police cautioned that the possibility of the re-examination being compromised again cannot be ruled out due to the activities of anti-social elements involved in examination fraud.

The warning comes at a time when Parliament is closely examining the functioning of the NTA and the broader regulatory framework governing medical entrance examinations.

The fresh warning has raised concerns among lakhs of medical aspirants already dealing with uncertainty after the NTA cancelled the examination on May 12 following allegations of a question paper leak. The matter was subsequently handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which continues with the investigation.

Earlier, two different parliamentary committees took stock of the paper leak issue. Education policy experts believe the repeated interventions by parliamentary committees indicate that lawmakers are increasingly concerned about the credibility of high-stakes examinations.

"Once public confidence in a national examination is shaken, restoring it becomes extremely difficult. The challenge before authorities is not merely conducting a secure retest but convincing students that the process is fair and transparent," Dr Giridhar Gyani, a renowned medical education expert and president of the Association of Healthcare Providers (India), told ETV Bharat.

The controversy has now expanded beyond the issue of examination security to questions about the institutional credibility of the NTA itself. In a submission before a parliamentary committee earlier this month, the United Doctors Front (UDF) argued that repeated controversies surrounding NEET point to deeper structural weaknesses in India's examination system.