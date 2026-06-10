Parliamentary Panel Takes Stock Of NEET-UG Retest Preparation
Bihar Police cautioned that the possibility of the test being compromised can't be ruled out due to the activities of anti-social elements involved in fraud.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Just days before the June 21 NEET-UG 2026 retest, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, chaired by Ram Gopal Yadav, held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the conduct of NEET examinations under the NMC Act, 2019, as part of its review of the organisational structure, mandate, and functioning of regulatory institutions under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The committee heard submissions from Vineet Joshi, Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh, and senior officials of the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the NTA.
The meeting took place a day after the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police cautioned that the possibility of the re-examination being compromised again cannot be ruled out due to the activities of anti-social elements involved in examination fraud.
The warning comes at a time when Parliament is closely examining the functioning of the NTA and the broader regulatory framework governing medical entrance examinations.
The fresh warning has raised concerns among lakhs of medical aspirants already dealing with uncertainty after the NTA cancelled the examination on May 12 following allegations of a question paper leak. The matter was subsequently handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which continues with the investigation.
Earlier, two different parliamentary committees took stock of the paper leak issue. Education policy experts believe the repeated interventions by parliamentary committees indicate that lawmakers are increasingly concerned about the credibility of high-stakes examinations.
"Once public confidence in a national examination is shaken, restoring it becomes extremely difficult. The challenge before authorities is not merely conducting a secure retest but convincing students that the process is fair and transparent," Dr Giridhar Gyani, a renowned medical education expert and president of the Association of Healthcare Providers (India), told ETV Bharat.
The controversy has now expanded beyond the issue of examination security to questions about the institutional credibility of the NTA itself. In a submission before a parliamentary committee earlier this month, the United Doctors Front (UDF) argued that repeated controversies surrounding NEET point to deeper structural weaknesses in India's examination system.
The organisation recommended that the NTA's current structure be replaced by a statutory examination authority established through an Act of Parliament that will be directly accountable to lawmakers.
The UDF maintained that concerns surrounding NEET are not limited to examination conduct but also involve transparency, confidentiality, accountability and public trust. It also sought scrutiny of the NTA's use of the National Emblem and urged authorities to examine whether such use complies with the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005.
The organisation further argued that the ongoing investigation should not be confined to the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. It urged authorities to also examine unresolved issues from earlier examinations, including controversies surrounding centre allocation patterns, grace marks, special registration windows and allegations of irregularities involving examination centres and agencies.
Former Indian Medical Association (IMA) national president Dr Rajan Sharma said the warning by Bihar Police should be taken seriously. "The fact that investigators are unwilling to completely rule out the possibility of compromise suggests that examination fraud networks remain active. This underscores the need for multi-layered security systems and real-time monitoring mechanisms," Sharma said.
It is worth mentioning that another Parliamentary Committee on Government Assurances of the Rajya Sabha recently reviewed both the investigation and preparations for the June 21 retest. Senior officials, including Joshi, Singh, NMC chairman Abhijat Chandrakant Sheth and CBI Director Praveen Sood, briefed lawmakers on progress made in the probe and measures being implemented to ensure transparency and fairness.
Sources said the committee stressed that the medical admission seat matrix should remain undisturbed and directed authorities to ensure timely counselling and admissions.
As the retest approaches, authorities face a dual challenge — preventing any fresh breach while rebuilding the trust of lakhs of students whose futures depend on the credibility of India's most important medical entrance examination.
"The success of the June 21 exercise may ultimately determine not only this year's admission cycle but also the future of examination reforms in the country," Dr Lakshya Mittal, chairperson of UDF, told ETV Bharat.
Also Read