ETV Bharat / bharat

Par Panel Summons Education Ministry Officials, CBSE Chief On June 2 To Review NEET, OSM

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel has summoned officials of the Union Education Ministry and the CBSE on June 2 to review the use of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and issues faced by students in the class 12 post-result process, according to a Rajya Sabha Secretariat notice.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports will also discuss the implementation of the three-language formula in classes 9 and 10, the notice issued on Monday said.

The committee, headed by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, has summoned School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Chairman Rahul Singh for a meeting on June 2.

The agenda of the meeting includes a review of the "use of On-Screen Marking (OSM) in Grade 12 Exams and issues faced by students consequent". The panel will also discuss the "application of 3-language formula in Class 9 and 10", according to the notice.

The CBSE recently faced criticism from students and parents over technical glitches, payment failures and access-related issues during the verification and re-evaluation process for class 12 results.

It has also made the study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, compulsory for class 9 students beginning July 1. The board said till the dedicated R3 (third language) textbooks are available, class 9 students shall use the class 6 R3 textbooks (2026-27 edition) of the chosen language.

The move is part of the CBSE's alignment of its Scheme of Studies with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.