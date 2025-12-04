ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliamentary Panel Suggests Urgent Steps To Operationalise Lokpal's Inquiry, Prosecution Wings

New Delhi: A Parliamentary Committee on Thursday suggested urgent steps to operationalise the inquiry and prosecution wings of the Lokpal, to enable it to effectively discharge its statutory mandate without further delay. A law governing the anti-corruption ombudsman -- The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act 2013 -- came into force on January 1, 2014. However, it began functioning only on March 27, 2019, following the appointment of its chairperson and members.

To discharge its statutory functions, Section 11 of the Act obligates the Lokpal to constitute an inquiry wing to be headed by a director of inquiry for the purpose of conducting a preliminary inquiry into corruption-related offences. The Lokpal Act also has a provision for the constitution of a prosecution wing headed by the 'director of prosecution' for the prosecution of public servants.

Noting interim efforts made to utilise deputation-based arrangements until regular appointments are made, the panel said "operationalisation of these statutory wings remains incomplete".

"In view of its earlier recommendation that both wings be fully constituted within six months, the committee reiterates that urgent steps be taken to operationalise the inquiry and prosecution wings through regular appointments or deputation, so that the Lokpal may effectively discharge its statutory mandate without further delay," said the 159th report by the Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, tabled in the Rajya Sabha.