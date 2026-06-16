ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliamentary Panel Reviews Rise In Crimes Against Children As NCRB Reports 5.9 Percent Increase In 2024

An aerial of the Parliament building in New Delhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, chaired by BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, on Tuesday reviewed the growing challenge of crimes against children, holding back-to-back meetings with officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The first meeting with officials from the Home Ministry (MHA) took place around 11 a.m. and the second meeting with officials from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) took place at 2:30 p.m.

“All the members present in today’s meeting expressed serious concern over the increasing trend of crimes against children across the country,” an official aware of the meeting told ETV Bharat on condition of anonymity.