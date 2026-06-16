Parliamentary Panel Reviews Rise In Crimes Against Children As NCRB Reports 5.9 Percent Increase In 2024
Members present in today’s meeting expressed serious concern over the increasing trend of crimes against children across the country. Reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, chaired by BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, on Tuesday reviewed the growing challenge of crimes against children, holding back-to-back meetings with officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
The first meeting with officials from the Home Ministry (MHA) took place around 11 a.m. and the second meeting with officials from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) took place at 2:30 p.m.
“All the members present in today’s meeting expressed serious concern over the increasing trend of crimes against children across the country,” an official aware of the meeting told ETV Bharat on condition of anonymity.
The committee is scheduled to continue its examination on Wednesday with representatives from the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY), reflecting the issue's multi-dimensional nature.
The review comes against the backdrop of fresh NCRB data showing that 1,87,702 cases of crimes against children were registered across India in 2024, marking a 5.9 percent increase from 1,77,335 cases recorded in 2023.
The figures also indicate a rise in the national crime rate against children to 42.3 cases per one lakh child population, compared with 39.9 in 2023.
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