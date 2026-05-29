Parliamentary Panel Reviews Preparedness For NEET-UG Retest
The Committee on Government Assurances summoned officials in connection with assurances given by the government in Parliament regarding the exam.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
New Delhi: A Parliamentary Committee of Rajya Sabha on Government Assurances on Friday reviewed the preparedness for the upcoming NEET-UG retest and the progress of the investigation into the paper leak case, with senior officials from the Union Education and Health Ministries, the National Testing Agency (NTA), National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) appearing before the panel.
The committee, chaired by AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP Dr M Thambidurai, had summoned the officials in connection with assurances given by the government in Parliament regarding the conduct of examinations by the NTA.
Among those who appeared before the panel were Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh, NMC Chairman Abhijat Chandrakant Sheth and CBI Director Praveen Sood. Officials from the Department of Health and Family Welfare were also present during the meeting.
According to sources, the CBI director briefed the committee on the progress made in the investigation into the NEET-UG paper leak case, including the number of arrests made so far and efforts underway to apprehend the remaining accused persons allegedly involved in the leak.
Officials of the Education Ministry and the NTA also informed the committee about measures being taken to ensure transparency and fairness in the conduct of the NEET-UG retest scheduled for June 21.
The examination was originally held on May 3 but was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak, after which the matter was handed over to the CBI for investigation.
Sources said the committee stressed that the seat matrix for medical admissions should not be disturbed and directed officials to ensure that counselling for successful candidates is conducted on time. The seat matrix determines the distribution of medical and super-specialty seats across various quotas and categories.
However, Dr Thambidurai declined to comment on the deliberations, stating that the proceedings of the parliamentary panel were confidential.
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