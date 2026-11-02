ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliamentary Panel Report Flags Regional Vulnerabilities In India's Disaster Management

The report states that nearly 5,700 km of India's 11,098.81 coastline is exposed to cyclones and tsunamis. ( IANS )

New Delhi: As two back-to-back cyclones — Arnab and Murasu — have brought regional vulnerabilities and disaster-management challenges into focus, a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has highlighted that the severity of such disasters continues to depend on geographical exposure, infrastructure resilience, evacuation effectiveness, and the ability of authorities to reach vulnerable communities in time.

In its latest report, the committee said that 27 of 36 states and union territories are disaster-prone and nearly 58.6% of the country's landmass is vulnerable to earthquakes of moderate to very high intensity, while more than 40 million hectares are susceptible to floods and river erosion.

The report states that nearly 5,700 km of India's 11,098.81 coastline is exposed to cyclones and tsunamis, around 15% of the landmass is prone to landslides, while 5,161 urban local bodies are vulnerable to urban flooding.

The report states that 5,161 urban local bodies are vulnerable to urban flooding. (IANS)

"Different kinds of disasters underline why cyclones like Arnab and Murasu cannot be viewed merely as a weather event. There is a need to connect scientific forecasts with ground-level preparedness, evacuation, relief distribution and resilient reconstruction," Brigadier (retd) BK Khanna, a former National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) member, told ETV Bharat.

Andhra Pradesh: Advanced Warning Systems, But Gaps Remain

The reported impact of Cyclone Arnab in Andhra Pradesh is particularly relevant because the state's disaster-management framework was examined in detail by the parliamentary panel.

The report says Andhra Pradesh has developed a technology-driven system anchored by the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) and the Advanced Warning and Advisory for Resilient Ecosystem (AWARE) platform, which integrates inputs from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and other agencies.

The state has deployed 2,817 automatic weather stations and rain gauges, alongside reservoir sensors and lightning-detection systems, to improve local monitoring and forecast-led decisions. The warning network uses WhatsApp alerts, interactive voice response calls, public-address systems and Common Alert Protocol-based messaging.

The committee, however, identified persistent last-mile communication challenges, particularly for fishermen at sea and residents of remote coastal and tribal areas where mobile connectivity is unreliable.

Significantly, the state disaster response force has a sanctioned strength of 600 personnel, of whom 479 were on duty. The committee noted the use of more than 680 drones during recent disasters for monitoring, damage assessment and delivery of essential supplies.

Odisha: A Model for Cyclone Preparedness

The report identifies Odisha as a particularly important case study because its long coastline and exposure to severe cyclones have shaped a comprehensive disaster-management system.

"With a coastline of approximately 574 km, Odisha faces cyclones, floods, storm surges, lightning and heatwaves. Its history of major cyclones, including the 1999 Super Cyclone, Phailin in 2013 and Fani in 2019, has driven the development of institutionalised preparedness and evacuation arrangements," the committee chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal stated in the report.

It recorded that Odisha has more than 900 multipurpose cyclone and flood shelters, over 120 alert siren towers and multiple warning channels. It has a dedicated Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), aided by the state disaster response force and other agencies.

Odisha has a dedicated Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), aided by the state disaster response force and other agencies. (IANS)

Mentioning that pre-emptive evacuation, hazard mapping and the identification of vulnerable populations have helped reduce cyclone-related fatalities, the committee termed Odisha a best-practice model for cyclone risk management and community-based evacuation.

However, the state is not without vulnerabilities, as the report also flags gaps in warning dissemination to fishermen and isolated settlements, uneven enforcement of cyclone-resilient building standards and coastal regulation norms, and growing threats from coastal erosion, urban flooding and climate-related hazards.

Northeast: Floods and Erosion Compound Risks