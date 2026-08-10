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Parl Panel Recommends 'Integrated Security And Surveillance Framework' For Tourist Spots In J-K

Tourists enjoy Shikara rides on Dal Lake after the rainfall as the scenic surroundings come alive with breathtaking beauty in Srinagar on Sunday, August 2, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: A Parliamentary panel has recommended an "integrated security and surveillance framework" for all major tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir with centralised monitoring facilities.

In its report on Administrative Governance, Socio-Economic Development and Border Security and Internal Security of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Border Security Management and Preparedness in the UT of Ladakh, the panel said clear inter-agency standard operating procedures be prescribed and reviewed before every peak tourist season to ensure a coordinated and timely response to any security-related incident.

The recommendations came in the backdrop of the terror attack on tourists on April 22 last year in the scenic Baisaran valley of Pahalgam, where 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists who had taken shelter in the higher locations.

The committee recommended that an integrated security and surveillance framework be developed for all major tourist destinations, incorporating comprehensive CCTV coverage, centralised monitoring facilities, regular vulnerability assessments and periodic security audits.

The committee further recommended that clear inter-agency standard operating procedures be prescribed and reviewed before every peak tourist season to ensure a coordinated and timely response to any security-related incident. The committee had undertaken a study visit to Jammu, Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Kargil from May 11 to 15, 2026.

It undertook an "on-the-spot assessment" of the security arrangements at the tourist destination of Gulmarg; interacted with the representatives of the Jammu & Kashmir Police regarding the law and order situation in Sonmarg; and assessed the border security establishments and operational preparedness in Kargil through interactions with the representatives of the Indian Army.

Noting that there is a steady rise in the number of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, the panel said security management at tourist destinations assumes special importance, in this context, as it directly affects the perception of safety, the quality of visitor experience and the continued growth of the tourism sector.