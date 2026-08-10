Parl Panel Recommends 'Integrated Security And Surveillance Framework' For Tourist Spots In J-K
The recommendations came in the backdrop of the terror attack on tourists on April 22 last year in the scenic Baisaran valley of Pahalgam.
By PTI
Published : August 10, 2026 at 9:03 AM IST
New Delhi: A Parliamentary panel has recommended an "integrated security and surveillance framework" for all major tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir with centralised monitoring facilities.
In its report on Administrative Governance, Socio-Economic Development and Border Security and Internal Security of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Border Security Management and Preparedness in the UT of Ladakh, the panel said clear inter-agency standard operating procedures be prescribed and reviewed before every peak tourist season to ensure a coordinated and timely response to any security-related incident.
The recommendations came in the backdrop of the terror attack on tourists on April 22 last year in the scenic Baisaran valley of Pahalgam, where 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists who had taken shelter in the higher locations.
The committee recommended that an integrated security and surveillance framework be developed for all major tourist destinations, incorporating comprehensive CCTV coverage, centralised monitoring facilities, regular vulnerability assessments and periodic security audits.
The committee further recommended that clear inter-agency standard operating procedures be prescribed and reviewed before every peak tourist season to ensure a coordinated and timely response to any security-related incident. The committee had undertaken a study visit to Jammu, Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Kargil from May 11 to 15, 2026.
It undertook an "on-the-spot assessment" of the security arrangements at the tourist destination of Gulmarg; interacted with the representatives of the Jammu & Kashmir Police regarding the law and order situation in Sonmarg; and assessed the border security establishments and operational preparedness in Kargil through interactions with the representatives of the Indian Army.
Noting that there is a steady rise in the number of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, the panel said security management at tourist destinations assumes special importance, in this context, as it directly affects the perception of safety, the quality of visitor experience and the continued growth of the tourism sector.
"The Committee recommends that dedicated emergency response units, adequately equipped ambulances, trauma-care facilities and clearly identified evacuation routes be made available at all high-footfall destinations," the report said while appreciating overall security and preparedness of security forces.
The panel also said that emergency contact numbers and safety instructions should be prominently displayed at hotels, transport points and tourist facilities in multiple languages.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has also recommended that periodic joint security audits and vulnerability assessments should be conducted, particularly before the commencement of the tourist season and the Amarnath Yatra, to identify and address emerging security concerns.
In Ladakh, the panel expressed satisfaction with the induction of advanced weapon systems, Unmanned Aerial Systems, Counter-UAS technologies, modern surveillance equipment, specialist mobility platforms and all-terrain vehicles.
It recommended sustained investment in integrated intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, counter-drone systems, secure communication networks and indigenous high-altitude technologies.
"The Committee further recommends that the Ministry of Defence should ensure their timely procurement, deployment and periodic technological upgradation in all strategically important sectors," the report said.