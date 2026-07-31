ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliamentary Panel Recommends Govt To Consider Appointing A 'Polar Ambassador'

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel has recommended to the Centre to consider appointing a "polar ambassador", saying that creating such a position will help India project the importance given to these regions in its foreign policy architecture, and also help pursue "polar diplomacy" in a more effective manner.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, said this in a report -- "India's Role and Presence in the Arctic and Antarctic Regions" -- tabled in Parliament on Thursday. Most of the resources in the Arctic are within sovereign territories, and declaring it as being Global Commons is resisted by the Arctic countries, the panel said in its report.

The Ministry of External Affairs has told the committee that "India is committed to a rules-based approach and envisions itself as a science-driven and environmentally responsible actor in both Arctic and Antarctic."

"Our engagements, both at political and scientific levels, are guided by this approach as well as by sustainability-focused cooperation in the areas including energy security and sea-route governance. There are also established international regimes related to deep-sea mining and fishing. India will engage constructively as per its obligations under such regimes," the MEA told the committee.

The committee said it has noted that the Arctic region is considered to be above 66 degrees north latitude, and the Antarctic region usually refers to areas south of 60 degrees south latitude. The two regions represent nearly 90 per cent of the ice sheet of the planet and store 70 per cent of the planet's fresh water. While the Arctic is a sea surrounded by landmass, Antarctica is a landmass surrounded by sea.

Most of the Arctic region encompasses territories which are sovereign to the Arctic nations and is also inhabited by about four million people, out of which roughly 10 per cent of the inhabitants are indigenous, the panel said.

The committee has been informed that Antarctica is the only continent that is beyond the purview of the UN and is governed by the Antarctic Treaty System. Antarctica, having an area nearly five times that of India and holding an ice sheet as thick as 4.5 km at places, can lead to a potential sea level rise of 60 metres if it melted entirely, it said.