Parliamentary Panel On Defence Discusses Resettlement, Healthcare Facilities For Ex-Servicemen

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel on Monday discussed resettlement policies, healthcare facilities and avenues for ex-servicemen and sought to know details about post-retirement employment prospects of former soldiers.

At the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence headed by Radha Mohan Singh, the MPs were learnt to have raised the issue of recruitment of just 1.9 per cent of ex-servicemen in government jobs even though there is a provision to absorb 10-25 per cent of the former soldiers, sources said.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who is also a member of the committee, is learnt to have raised the issue of difficulties faced by ex-servicemen in getting treatment at military hospitals. Gandhi conveyed that when ex-servicemen are referred to private hospitals, they face major problems in treatment and admission because many hospitals refuse treatment stating that the government has not cleared past dues, sources said.