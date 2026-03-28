ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliamentary Panel Flags Undervalued Transfer Of ISRO Technologies To Private Firms

New Delhi: A Parliamentary panel has raised serious concerns over the pricing of high-end technologies developed by India’s premier space institutions, including Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The panel stated that several of these innovations have been transferred to private firms at disproportionately low rates. The observations came from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, which reviewed the functioning of the Department of Space (DoS), a key arm of the government that operates under the direct oversight of the Prime Minister’s Office.

In its report, the committee noted that cutting-edge technologies—ranging from satellite systems and rocket components to advanced materials, chemicals, and specialised sub-systems, have often been licenced to private players at prices far below their commercial potential.

“It has been observed that technologies are often transferred to private players at undervalued rates, allowing these partners to earn significant profits while the originating institutes receive only a marginal share of the value created. Furthermore, there is no credible mechanism to verify whether the benefits of low-cost technology transfers are being passed on to the intended target users for whom the technologies were developed. In view of this, the Committee recommends that the Department of Space should consider adopting a more competitive and market-aligned pricing framework for technology transfer,” the panel said.

The panel further said, “Licensing fees should appropriately reflect the true commercial value, uniqueness, and societal impact of technologies developed through public funding. Additionally, the Committee recommends the establishment of clear guidelines to determine technology transfer costs, and that the Standing Committee constituted by IN-SPACe for evaluating technology fees should calculate fees in accordance with these guidelines. To ensure transparency and accountability, the Committee further recommends that all technology transfer agreements be subject to periodic third-party audits.”

Responding to the committee’s queries, the DoS stated that its commercial arm, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), has been actively facilitating the transfer of technologies developed by ISRO and other government entities to Indian industry. According to data submitted to the panel, NSIL has signed 100 Technology Transfer Agreements covering 61 distinct technologies.

However, the pricing pattern revealed in the report has triggered concern. Nearly 70 of the 100 technologies were transferred for less than Rs 10 lakh each. Within this group, many were licensed for under Rs 5 lakh, some for as little as Rs 6,000, and a few were transferred at no cost at all. The committee flagged this as a significant mismatch between the intrinsic value of publicly funded innovations and the revenues being realised from their commercialisation.