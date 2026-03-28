Parliamentary Panel Flags Undervalued Transfer Of ISRO Technologies To Private Firms
The panel stated that several of the innovations have been transferred to private firms at disproportionately low rates, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
New Delhi: A Parliamentary panel has raised serious concerns over the pricing of high-end technologies developed by India’s premier space institutions, including Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
The panel stated that several of these innovations have been transferred to private firms at disproportionately low rates. The observations came from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, which reviewed the functioning of the Department of Space (DoS), a key arm of the government that operates under the direct oversight of the Prime Minister’s Office.
In its report, the committee noted that cutting-edge technologies—ranging from satellite systems and rocket components to advanced materials, chemicals, and specialised sub-systems, have often been licenced to private players at prices far below their commercial potential.
“It has been observed that technologies are often transferred to private players at undervalued rates, allowing these partners to earn significant profits while the originating institutes receive only a marginal share of the value created. Furthermore, there is no credible mechanism to verify whether the benefits of low-cost technology transfers are being passed on to the intended target users for whom the technologies were developed. In view of this, the Committee recommends that the Department of Space should consider adopting a more competitive and market-aligned pricing framework for technology transfer,” the panel said.
The panel further said, “Licensing fees should appropriately reflect the true commercial value, uniqueness, and societal impact of technologies developed through public funding. Additionally, the Committee recommends the establishment of clear guidelines to determine technology transfer costs, and that the Standing Committee constituted by IN-SPACe for evaluating technology fees should calculate fees in accordance with these guidelines. To ensure transparency and accountability, the Committee further recommends that all technology transfer agreements be subject to periodic third-party audits.”
Responding to the committee’s queries, the DoS stated that its commercial arm, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), has been actively facilitating the transfer of technologies developed by ISRO and other government entities to Indian industry. According to data submitted to the panel, NSIL has signed 100 Technology Transfer Agreements covering 61 distinct technologies.
However, the pricing pattern revealed in the report has triggered concern. Nearly 70 of the 100 technologies were transferred for less than Rs 10 lakh each. Within this group, many were licensed for under Rs 5 lakh, some for as little as Rs 6,000, and a few were transferred at no cost at all. The committee flagged this as a significant mismatch between the intrinsic value of publicly funded innovations and the revenues being realised from their commercialisation.
“The Committee expresses concern over the transfer of technologies in the space sector at disproportionately low prices relative to their commercial potential,” the report noted.
The panel stressed that publicly funded technologies need to be priced at their actual commercial value, uniqueness and impact on the community at large. It recommended that the Department of Space adopt a more competitive and market-aligned pricing framework for future technology transfers.
In order to improve transparency/accountability, the committee has also suggested periodic third-party audits of all technology transfer agreements; these appraisals are necessary in order to validate that proper valuations have been assigned, to identify windfall profits made by any entity or corporation from these technology transfers, and therefore protect the interest of the public as well.
The relevance of this topic is related to the expanding commercialisation of private sector activity within India’s developing/expanding space industry. The government has actively encouraged more private sector involvement in the space sector within the past few years by providing access for start-ups and other private businesses to ISRO-developed resources and/or technology and other ISRO infrastructure to establish commercial capability in the Indian space marketplace.
The Department of Space has indicated to the panel that improvements in the pricing mechanism for technology transfers are going forward now. The Department stated that they are moving toward a more structured, market-based technology transfer system. To support this effort, IN-SPACe has formed a Standing Committee to review technology transfer proposals. The committee includes representatives from the DoS, ISRO headquarters, IN-SPACe, NSIL, and the specific ISRO centres that developed the technologies.
According to the DoS, this committee assesses transfer fees through a comprehensive evaluation that factors in the cost of technology development, market demand, the number of potential industry adopters, and possible downstream applications or spin-offs. The aim, it said, is to arrive at a fair and appropriate pricing structure for each technology.
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