ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliamentary Panel Flags Nearly 73% Students Drop Out Before Finishing Higher Secondary

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel has flagged a "drastic decline" in the number of schools and students as the education level rises, noting that nearly 73 per cent of students drop out before finishing higher secondary.

The recommendation is part of the Tenth Report (Eighteenth Lok Sabha) of the Committee on Estimates (2026-27) on "Budget and Policy aspects for providing Affordable and Quality Education in the Country including Review of Central Board of Secondary Education", presented to Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The committee noted that the number of schools at Secondary and Higher Secondary levels is very low when compared with the number of schools at Primary and Upper Primary levels.

It said as per the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) 2024-25, out of the total 10,92,671 schools, including all the government and government-aided schools, there are 9,11,032 schools at primary level, 4,12,805 schools at upper primary level, 1,61,808 schools at secondary level, and only 90,866 schools at higher secondary level in the country.

With regard to the number of students enrolled, in primary classes there are 6,18,45,033 students and 4,08,93,978 students in upper primary classes from 6 to 8, which reduces to 2,36,68,220 in secondary, and further reduces to 1,64,17,949 in higher secondary classes.

"The Committee is concerned to note this drastic decline in the number of schools and students as education levels rise," it said.

"From the above information, the Committee notes that out of over 1 million government schools, the vast majority are only primary schools, and nearly 73% of students drop out before finishing higher secondary," it added.

The committee strongly urged the Ministry to prioritise upgrading existing primary and secondary schools into full higher secondary schools to ensure a high school is physically accessible to students belonging to different communities and to arrest the student drop-off rate.

"The Committee are of the view that there is an urgent need to increase the number of schools at secondary and higher secondary levels," it said.

Considering that education is placed in the Concurrent List of the Constitution with most schools under the jurisdiction of the State Governments and UT Administration, the committee desired the Ministry to impress upon all the State/UT Government to take steps for setting up of more secondary and higher secondary schools so as to increase the enrolment of students in the country.

On facilities for Divyang students to achieve inclusive education across the country, the committee flagged a severe gap in the availability of CwSN friendly infrastructure, noting that more than half of schools across the country are devoid of CwSN-friendly infrastructure.

The committee noted that in order to achieve the objective of inclusive education, the Ministry of Education provides financial support to State Governments and Union Territories to strengthen infrastructure and human resources for inclusive education of Divyang students under the Samagra Shiksha scheme.