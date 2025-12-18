ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliamentary Panel Examining Bills To Remove PM, CMs Gets Extension To Submit Report

New Delhi: The Parliamentary committee examining Bills to remove the prime minister and chief ministers was granted extension on Thursday to submit its report by the last week of the Budget Session next year. Joint Parliamentary Committee Chair Aparajita Sarangi moved a resolution in Lok Sabha seeking time to submit its report "up to the first day of the last week of the Budget Session, 2026".

The resolution was passed by a voice vote. The Budget Session usually ends in the first week of April. The term of the committee, which has so far met only once, was ending shortly.