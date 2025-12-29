ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliamentary Panel Discusses MGNREGA Shortcomings, Ways To Adopt VB-G RAM G Act Smoothly

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel on Monday examined various aspects of the UPA-era rural job guarantee law MGNREGA, which has now been replaced by the Narendra Modi government's VB-G RAM G Act, and how to go about with it in the next six months for a smooth transition to the new legislation.

Sources said most members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj were concerned about how the transition would take place in the next six months when the government shifts work policies from MGNREGA to the VB-G RAM G Act, how the payments would be made to beneficiaries during this period and how additional budgetary support would be arranged.

No member opposed the VB-G RAM G Act during the meeting, and several of them expressed concern that the enrolment under the old law was only around 50 per cent in many states, sources said. Members also said it would take at least six months to implement the VB-G RAM G Act, as it will be implemented only after the rules are framed.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) was passed by the Congress-led UPA in 2005. The VB-G RAM G Bill was passed in Parliament during the recently concluded Winter Session amid vociferous protests by the opposition. The new act has a provision for 125 days of wage employment for rural workers.

The parliamentary panel meeting on Monday also discussed what the new system and framework would look like. According to sources, some opposition members admitted that there were certain shortcomings in the MGNREGA for which the committee had earlier made certain recommendations.

Some opposition members said they had earlier suggested extending the number of working days from 100 to 150. They also demanded that whatever recommendations were made by the committee earlier should be considered while preparing the rules for the VB-G RAM G Act, according to sources.

BJP MPs said the new legislation was needed since the existing law could not address the current problems of villages and basic infrastructure development in rural areas. Sources said that during the meeting, some MPs spoke about the reasons for bringing the VB-G RAM G Act and opined that MGNREGA was brought with the twin objectives of providing rural jobs and developing the rural infrastructure.