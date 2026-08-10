ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliamentary Panel Asks Revenue Dept To Conduct 'Ground Reality’ Check On Physical Check-Posts

New Delhi: A Parliamentary committee on Monday asked the revenue department to "ascertain the ground reality" by taking up with the concerned state governments on instances of state police, commercial tax departments and highway authorities continuing to operate physical check-posts, causing avoidable inconvenience to the movement of goods.

The standing committee on Finance's 'Action Taken Report' of the revenue department, tabled in the Lok Sabha, emphasised that unauthorised physical check-posts and routine vehicle interceptions defeat the core premise of Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a seamless, barrier-free national market.

The committee pulled up the revenue department for not "explicitly mentioning" whether follow-up action was taken to verify these instances with the state governments or whether the matter was brought before the GST Council, as recommended by the committee.

The committee noted that the ministry, in its reply, has merely explained the existing legal provisions under the GST framework and technological tools, rather than addressing the ground reality of unauthorised physical check-posts.

"The committee, therefore, expects the Department of Revenue to take up the matter with the concerned state governments to ascertain the ground reality and, if required, bring it to the notice of the GST Council for systemic resolution, and strengthen portal reporting mechanisms to protect transporters from transit delays. The action taken details in this regard may be furnished in the Final Action Taken Statement," the committee said in its report.