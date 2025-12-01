Parliament Winter Session: AAP Joins Opposition Seeking Urgent Debate On SIR Irregularities, BLO Deaths
AAP’s push for intervention under Rule 267 to discuss SIR irregularities and BLO deaths triggered political tension, questioning EC and government actions.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 2:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the first day of the Parliament's Winter Session, demanded an urgent discussion under Rule 267 regarding alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, including reported deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) due to pressure.
Senior MP Sanjay Singh, aligning with the Opposition, framed these concerns as a direct challenge to the Central government and the Election Commission (EC), significantly escalating political tensions.
Opposition Unity And AAP’s Strategic Shift
After the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, the AAP, which has been speaking independently on issues despite stepping away from the Opposition alliance, has now stood firmly with the Opposition camp on the SIR issue.
The party has backed major Opposition parties on the crucial subject. The issue raised by Sanjay Singh is not merely about administrative negligence but is now being termed an electoral scam and a violation of human rights.
According to AAP, officials are under immense pressure during the SIR process to add and remove names from the voter list. As a result, several BLOs are allegedly dying or committing suicide due to stress, excessive workload, and mental harassment.
Rule 267: Why The Demand For Discussion Matters?
The demand by AAP MP for discussion under Rule 267, which allows the suspension of the scheduled business of the Rajya Sabha to discuss a matter of urgent public importance, is significant.
The AAP MP has argued that the rising number of BLO deaths and the alleged irregularities in the SIR process constitute a matter of public importance, warranting the suspension of all other House business for an immediate discussion.
SIR Process And Allegations Of A Scam
SIR is a routine EC process to update voter lists, but the AAP alleges it is being misused as a political tool. Sanjay Singh has claimed that voters from areas considered strongholds of the Opposition are being systematically removed from the list, calling it the biggest electoral scam that threatens the very foundation of democracy.
He also alleged that BLOs are being forced not to distribute forms to voters and instead are being required to sit at a single designated location to complete formalities, resulting in inaccuracies in the voter list.
Along with the demand for a discussion, Sanjay Singh expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased BLOs. He declared in clear terms that these are not suicides but “murders”, a result of the inhuman pressure and conspiracy behind the SIR process.
The MP has demanded:
- Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of deceased BLOs.
- Government job for one member of each affected family.
- Strict action against officials responsible for pressuring BLOs.
The AAP’s aggressive intervention is likely to increase pressure on the government, especially at a time when several states are heading into elections and questions are being raised about the integrity of voter lists. It remains to be seen whether the government and the presiding officer accept the demand for discussion under Rule 267.
The AAP has announced its intention to pursue this issue vigorously both inside and outside Parliament. The issue now transcends BLOs and poses a serious challenge to the integrity of free and fair elections, as the Opposition readies a united response against the government.
