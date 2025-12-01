ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Winter Session: AAP Joins Opposition Seeking Urgent Debate On SIR Irregularities, BLO Deaths

Sanjay Singh raises the SIR ‘scam’ issue in Parliament, alleging deaths of BLOs and voter list manipulation. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the first day of the Parliament's Winter Session, demanded an urgent discussion under Rule 267 regarding alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, including reported deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) due to pressure.

Senior MP Sanjay Singh, aligning with the Opposition, framed these concerns as a direct challenge to the Central government and the Election Commission (EC), significantly escalating political tensions.

Opposition Unity And AAP’s Strategic Shift

After the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, the AAP, which has been speaking independently on issues despite stepping away from the Opposition alliance, has now stood firmly with the Opposition camp on the SIR issue.

The party has backed major Opposition parties on the crucial subject. The issue raised by Sanjay Singh is not merely about administrative negligence but is now being termed an electoral scam and a violation of human rights.

According to AAP, officials are under immense pressure during the SIR process to add and remove names from the voter list. As a result, several BLOs are allegedly dying or committing suicide due to stress, excessive workload, and mental harassment.

Rule 267: Why The Demand For Discussion Matters?

The demand by AAP MP for discussion under Rule 267, which allows the suspension of the scheduled business of the Rajya Sabha to discuss a matter of urgent public importance, is significant.