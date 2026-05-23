Parliament Security Breach: 13,967-Page 4th Supplementary Chargesheet Filed In Delhi Court
The court charged the accused Neelam Ranolia and Amol Dhanraj Shinde and posted the matter for further proceedings on May 29.
By PTI
Published : May 23, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The fourth supplementary chargesheet of 13,967 pages has been filed before a Delhi court in the 2023 Parliament security-breach case. Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal noted on Friday that the matter is listed for further arguments regarding the charges against accused Neelam Ranolia and Amol Dhanraj Shinde.
He said the investigating officer (IO) has filed the fourth supplementary chargesheet, consisting of 13,967 pages, against the accused under anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC) provisions.
The court posted the matter for further proceedings, including a scrutiny of documents, on May 29.
On December 13, 2023, in a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, unleashed a yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by some MPs and watch-and-ward staff.
Around the same time, two other accused -- Shinde and Ranolia -- also sprayed a coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" (dictatorship cannot go on) outside the Parliament premises. Six persons -- Manoranjan D, Sharma, Shinde, Ranolia, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat -- are accused in the case.
Also Read
Delhi HC Asks Counsel To File Affidavit On Criminal History Of Parliament Security Breach Case Accused