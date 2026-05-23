ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Security Breach: 13,967-Page 4th Supplementary Chargesheet Filed In Delhi Court

New Delhi: The fourth supplementary chargesheet of 13,967 pages has been filed before a Delhi court in the 2023 Parliament security-breach case. Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal noted on Friday that the matter is listed for further arguments regarding the charges against accused Neelam Ranolia and Amol Dhanraj Shinde.

He said the investigating officer (IO) has filed the fourth supplementary chargesheet, consisting of 13,967 pages, against the accused under anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC) provisions.

The court posted the matter for further proceedings, including a scrutiny of documents, on May 29.