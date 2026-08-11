ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Passes Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Parliament passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, with the Rajya Sabha approving it on Tuesday. The Bill sets up a National Tribunal Commission to select chairpersons and members for various tribunals across the country. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Earlier, Opposition INDIA bloc parties staged a walkout from the Upper House in the post-lunch sitting after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was not allowed to speak by the Chair, as the Upper House debated the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026.

Replying to the debate on the Bill, Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said tribunals play a complementary role to ensure speedy justice. Under the Narendra Modi government, rationalisation of Tribunals started in 2016. The government later brought the Tribunal Reforms Act in 2021.