ETV Bharat / bharat

After LS, Rajya Sabha Passes The Bankers Books Evidence Bill 2026

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed a bill, which seeks to replace a British-era legislation, paving the way for inclusion of digital and virtual records as admissible evidence in the court of law, in sync with the digital dependence of the banking system.

The Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026, already passed by the Lok Sabha on August 5, seeks to provide for law relating to evidence with respect to bankers' books and to align it with contemporary digital banking practices. The bill was passed in the upper house by a voice vote.

Replying to a debate on the bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the banking and financial sector has evolved significantly in this country over the past few decades with the emergence of NBFCs, payment aggregators, fintech companies and other service providers, having a pan-India presence.

These entities, she said, perform an important role in fulfilling the banking and financial needs of the common people. It is, therefore, necessary that whenever and wherever required, they are provided a similar evidential framework.