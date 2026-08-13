ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Passes Mines And Minerals Amendment Bill, 2026

New Delhi: The Parliament on Thursday passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to restrict states' powers to levy taxes on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands. The Lok Sabha had passed the bill on Wednesday, while the Rajya Sabha cleared it on Thursday, completing the parliamentary approval process. The bill will become a law after receiving the President's assent.

Replying to the debate in the Upper House, Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said the legislation does not seek to interfere with the autonomy or revenue rights of states, but aims to ensure uniform mineral rates across the country.

Reddy said the Centre was seeking to regulate major minerals such as coal, limestone, iron ore, copper and manganese, while states would continue to have powers over 49 minor minerals.

Defending the government's approach, Reddy said coal was crucial for power generation, with 73 per cent of India's electricity generation coming from coal. For Indian industry to remain competitive globally, availability of electricity is crucial.

He also alleged that coal blocks allocated were a "scam" during the previous Congress-led government, while claiming that mineral allocations over the past 12 years had been transparent and through auctions. Unlike in the past, no block has been allocated on a nomination basis.