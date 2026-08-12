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Parliament Passes Bill To Rename Kerala As Keralam

The Kerala government had forwarded a resolution passed by the state assembly regarding the name change to the Centre in June 2024.

Parliament Passes Bill To Rename Kerala As Keralam
Rajya Sabha proceedings underway during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : August 12, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to rename Kerala as Keralam, with the Rajya Sabha clearing the legislation with a voice vote. The Lok Sabha passed the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, on Tuesday.

The Kerala Assembly passed a resolution in 2024, urging the Centre to bring a law to change the name of the state to Keralam. The Kerala government had forwarded a resolution passed by the state assembly regarding the name change to the Centre in June 2024.

Subsequently, the President of India referred a Bill to the state legislature for expressing its views, and later, the state Assembly adopted a unanimous resolution agreeing with the Bill.

The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill provides for such alteration of the name of the state of Kerala and contains necessary amendments to the provisions of the Constitution and also consequential provisions, according to the Bill's statement of objects and reasons.

Amendments will be made in the First Schedule to the Constitution by modifying the name of the state of Kerala as Keralam in accordance with Article 3 of the Constitution.

Read More

  1. Lok Sabha Passes Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill 2026, Amid Opposition Protest
  2. Kerala To Keralam: State Assembly Clears Draft Bill To Officially Rename State

TAGGED:

KERALA RENAME
RAJYA SABHA
PARLIAMENT
KERALA ALTERATION OF NAME BILL
KERALAM

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