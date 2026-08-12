ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Passes Bill To Rename Kerala As Keralam

Rajya Sabha proceedings underway during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to rename Kerala as Keralam, with the Rajya Sabha clearing the legislation with a voice vote. The Lok Sabha passed the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, on Tuesday.

The Kerala Assembly passed a resolution in 2024, urging the Centre to bring a law to change the name of the state to Keralam. The Kerala government had forwarded a resolution passed by the state assembly regarding the name change to the Centre in June 2024.

Subsequently, the President of India referred a Bill to the state legislature for expressing its views, and later, the state Assembly adopted a unanimous resolution agreeing with the Bill.