ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Passes Bill To Amend Law On Protection And Rights Of Transgender Persons

New Delhi: Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to amend a law on protection and rights of transgender persons that proposes excluding social orientations from the ambit of the statute, with the Rajya Sabha giving its nod.

The bill, which seeks to amend Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act 2019, also provides for graded punishment based on the gravity of harm inflicted on such people. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Replying to the debate on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Upper House, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said the proposed legislation is an effort to take along all segments of society together.

He said that the bill aims to provide protection to only those who face discrimination due to biological issues. The minister asserted that the amendment will ensure that transgender persons continue to get legal recognition and protection.

The Modi government is committed to protecting all those people who are suffering due to biological reasons, he said, adding that their rights will be protected.

The minister opined that such persons should be brought into the mainstream so that they should not live in dejection. Highlighting the steps taken by the government for the welfare of the community, the minister said that transgender welfare boards have been set up in over 30 states. This bill will bring administrative clarity and protect the rights of transgender persons.