Parliament Passes Bill To Allow 100 Pc FDI In Insurance Sector

New Delhi: Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to raise FDI in the insurance sector to 100 per cent from the current 74 per cent, which is expected to increase insurance penetration, lower premiums, and boost job creation. The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025, was cleared by the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote, a day after it was passed by the Lok Sabha.

The House also rejected several amendments made by the Opposition to the bill, including the one to send the legislation to a parliamentary panel for further scrutiny. Replying to a debate on the bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the amendments would allow foreign companies to bring in more capital in the insurance sector.

Sitharaman informed the House that the opening of the sector has helped in increasing penetration of insurance in the country, and there is "scope for more". She said the increase in the FDI limit to 100 per cent will pave the way for more foreign companies to enter India, as in many cases, they do not find joint venture partners due to various reasons.

The minister also exuded confidence that with more companies, the competition will increase, and premiums should drop. Allaying concerns of some members on the job front, Sitharaman said that, on the contrary, there will be more employment opportunities.