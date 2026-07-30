ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Passes Bill That Makes Insult To Vande Mataram Criminal Offence

New Delhi: Parliament on Thursday passed a bill criminalising insult to national song Vande Mataram amid din after a brief debate as the opposition raised slogans against the donation theft issue at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was passed by a voice vote after two members spoke on the bill.

The bill seeks to make insult to Vande Mataram a criminal offence. Minister of State for Home Nityananda Rai, who piloted the bill in the lower House, said it was an important measure to give Vande Mataram status on par with the national anthem Jana Gana Mana.

He said previous Congress governments should have given Vande Mataram its due status but did not as they indulged in appeasement politics. Rai ended his brief statement in Lok Sabha with Vande Mataram chant.