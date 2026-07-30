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Parliament Passes Anti-Paper Leak Bill; Opposition Stages Walkout In Rajya Sabha

He said it will reaffirm the government's commitment to protecting the welfare and interests of students and youth. He said that under the new legislation, investigations would have to be completed within two months, while trials would have to be concluded within three months of the filing of the charge sheet.

Singh also described the NEP 2020 as a "game changer" for the education system, saying it had provided students with greater freedom in choosing their educational paths. "The biggest game changer of the education system is NEP 2020 as it has liberated students from the slavery of choices made by their parents, guardians and elders," he said.

He said that around 7.65 crore students would be affected by measures aimed at strengthening the examination system. "We have made very earnest efforts to liberate it from the management quota malice and tried to make medical education more accessible," he said.

Replying to the discussion in the House, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh highlighted various measures taken by the government in the education sector, including the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the increase in the number of universities across the country. "This is an issue which concerns every parent of this country, every family of this country. These young children are a huge investment for the country," Singh said.

The anti-paper leak Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, and will now be sent to the President for assent. In the Upper House, the Opposition MPs walked out before the Bill was passed.

New Delhi: The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The Bill proposes stricter penalties, time-bound investigations and Special Fast Track Courts to curb cheating and paper leaks in public examinations.

Singh termed paper leaks a serious issue and said several such incidents had been reported across different states under various state governments as well as previous Central governments. He further said that the number of universities in the country had increased from 760 to 1,293 and that 400 Eklavya schools were operational across the country.

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Bill, saying the government had made only "cosmetic changes" that would not be enough to prevent malpractices in public examinations. Although the Congress supported the legislation, Kharge said it did not contain sufficiently strict provisions to guarantee transparent and paper-leak-free examinations. He claimed that the government was forced to act only after students voiced concerns over paper leaks, irregularities in examinations and institutional shortcomings.

Kharge demanded a 'National Youth Employment Strategy' and a fixed annual examination calendar as reforms for youth. Calling for an employment strategy, he added, "Investment will only be meaningful for youth when it generates quality employment on a large scale. That is why we demand that the government present a 'National Youth Employment Strategy' before Parliament, clearly outlining how a policy and business environment oriented towards investment should be shaped in India, and incorporating all these aspects."

The Congress leader also sought the filling of the vacancies in public sector jobs, especially the seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes and OBC candidates. His demands also included a High Court-monitored probe into police action against protesters.

"My demands are straightforward: First, there should be a fixed annual examination calendar in the country so that students do not have to face uncertainty. Second, an investigation into this matter should be conducted by a Supreme Court-appointed high-powered committee so that the truth comes to light and accountability is fixed. Third, all vacant positions in the public sector and government institutions should be filled through recruitment. Fourth, incidents related to law and order--such as lathi charges, dragging women, and beating up people and children--all these incidents should be inquired into under the supervision of the High Court," he said.

Backing the Bill, NCP leader Praful Patel said the government and the Opposition were equally concerned about the future of the country's students and young people. He emphasised the importance of providing proper guidance to the youth. While acknowledging the right to protest as part of democracy, Patel expressed concern over the language used during certain protests.

The Bill proposes to enhance the punishment for persons resorting to unfair means by increasing the term of imprisonment to not less than five years, extendable up to ten years, as against the existing provision of imprisonment for a term of not less than three years, extendable up to five years. The maximum fine is also proposed to be enhanced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

For service providers found involved in offences, the Bill proposes to increase the maximum fine to Rs 5 crore and extend the period of debarment from conducting any public examination from four years to eight years. For organised examination-related crimes, the Amendment Bill proposes to increase the minimum term of imprisonment from five years to seven years, extendable up to ten years, while enhancing the maximum fine from Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore.

The Bill also empowers the Centre to constitute a Special Task Force for probing the paper leak and examination-related offences and also proposes a new Section 12A providing for completion of investigation within two months, designation of Courts of Session as Special Fast Track Courts for day-to-day trial of offences under the Act, completion of trial within three months from the date of filing of the charge sheet, and appointment of Special Public Prosecutors for every Special Fast Track Court.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11 am on Friday, July 31