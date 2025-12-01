ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Panels Get More Time To Submit Reports On Insolvency, Jan Vishwas Provisions Bills

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House amid protest by opposition members in the well on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Two select committees were on Monday granted more time by the Lok Sabha to submit their reports on the insolvency law and Jan Vishwas provisions amendment bills. The matters were taken up amid Opposition din over the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The House has allowed time till the last day of the Winter session for a select committee to present its report on the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The bill was referred to the committee on August 12 immediately after introduction in the Lower House. The bill seeks to amend the insolvency law, proposing a raft of amendments, including an out-of-court mechanism to address genuine business failures, group and cross-border insolvency frameworks.

On Monday, Lok Sabha also gave time up to the last day of the second week of the Winter session for another select committee to present its report on the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025.