ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Panel Unanimously Adopts Report On NTA Reforms

Aug 26: A parliamentary committee on Tuesday unanimously adopted a draft report on reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) after a tussle between the opposition and ruling alliance members on the grant of statutory status to the Agency.

Sources said opposition members at the meeting of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports wanted the grant of statutory status to the NTA, while the NDA members objected to it.

The panel adopted the draft report on reforms and strengthening of the NTA after a consensus was reached on the wording of the report, they said without elaborating.

The Committee headed by Congress member Mukul Wasnik had met for the sixth time to discuss and adopt the draft 382nd report (both in Hindi and English), which were earlier circulated via email on August 19, 2026. The report was again re-circulated for members to reach consensus on the same.

The panel was earlier headed by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, under whom two meetings were held to discuss the report on NTA reforms.