Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition Stages Walkout From All-party Meeting Over Invite To TMC Rebels
TMC MP Mahua Moitra asked on what grounds did Parliamentary Affairs Minister extend an invitation to these 20 rebel TMC MPs?
Published : July 19, 2026 at 11:54 AM IST
New Delhi: A day ahead of the Parliament's monsoon session, the entire opposition on Sunday staged a walkout from the all-party meeting on Sunday but later rejoined it, describing their walkout as a symbolic protest against the invitation extended to rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs which have announced their merger with little known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).
The opposition also protested against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's decisions on the rebel TMC lawmakers, allowing them separate seats in the House and merger of the rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
"All Opposition parties staged a walkout from the All-Party meeting for a few minutes. This was a mark of protest against the decision of the Modi Govt to invite the NCPI that is a parking place for 20 ‘rebel’ TMC MPs when a final decision is still pending with the Speaker," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.
All Opposition parties staged a walkout from the All-Party meeting for a few minutes. This was a mark of protest against the decision of the Modi Govt to invite the NCPI that is a parking place for 20 so-called ‘rebel’ TMC MPs when a final decision is still pending with the…— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 19, 2026
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari told reporters at Parliament House complex where the meeting is underway that opposition decided to walk out of all-party meeting to protest the Speaker's decision on rebel MPs of TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT). CPM leader John Brittas said the invitation to rebel TMC MPs to the all-party meet was a "miscarriage of justice".
The opposition members returned to the meeting venue after a brief period and participated the proceeding.
Speaking to the media, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said the entire opposition, including Congress, the Samajwadi Party, DMK, JMM, Aam Aadmi Party, National Conference, Left parties, and Shiv Sena UBT, walked out of the all-party meeting against the Centre's invite to NCPI, which she described as an "unrecognized party".
"These so-called rebel MPs, their merger has not been approved by the Speaker. The 20 disqualification petitions are still pending. After the 91st amendment, there is no room for a separate bloc. So, on what grounds did the Parliamentary Affairs Minister extend an invitation to these 20 rebel MPs and how are they attending this meeting? We have registered our strong protest and walked out as a symbol of our protest. And we thank all our opposition parties," Moitra said.
#WATCH | Delhi: TMC MP Mahua Moitra says, " today, the entire opposition including congress, the samajwadi party, dmk, jmm, aam aadmi party, national conference, left parties, shiv sena ubt have all walked out of the all party meeting in protest because the so-called ncpi, which… pic.twitter.com/I3b3sdjqVK— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2026
The NCPI is a previously obscure regional party that came into the limelight when 20 rebel TMC MPs merged with it to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.
On Saturday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju invited leader of the breakaway TMC group Sudip Bandyopadhyay to the customary all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, noting that he and 19 other MPs "have joined the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI)".
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had on Saturday approved separate seating for the 20 rebel TMC lawmakers. The TMC had demanded the disqualification of the rebel MPs but sources said the rebel group of 20 MPs will be seated separately, away from the parent party.
"No final decision has been taken on the demand of the rebel TMC MPs to be recognised as part of the NCPI, and the matter is still under consideration," they said.
The all-party meeting is held before every session of Parliament to discuss the government's legislative agenda and seek cooperation from political parties for the smooth conduct of proceedings.
The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will commence tomorrow (July 20) and will continue till August 13.
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