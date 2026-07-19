ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition Stages Walkout From All-party Meeting Over Invite To TMC Rebels

New Delhi: A day ahead of the Parliament's monsoon session, the entire opposition on Sunday staged a walkout from the all-party meeting on Sunday but later rejoined it, describing their walkout as a symbolic protest against the invitation extended to rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs which have announced their merger with little known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

The opposition also protested against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's decisions on the rebel TMC lawmakers, allowing them separate seats in the House and merger of the rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"All Opposition parties staged a walkout from the All-Party meeting for a few minutes. This was a mark of protest against the decision of the Modi Govt to invite the NCPI that is a parking place for 20 ‘rebel’ TMC MPs when a final decision is still pending with the Speaker," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari told reporters at Parliament House complex where the meeting is underway that opposition decided to walk out of all-party meeting to protest the Speaker's decision on rebel MPs of TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT). CPM leader John Brittas said the invitation to rebel TMC MPs to the all-party meet was a "miscarriage of justice".

The opposition members returned to the meeting venue after a brief period and participated the proceeding.

Speaking to the media, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said the entire opposition, including Congress, the Samajwadi Party, DMK, JMM, Aam Aadmi Party, National Conference, Left parties, and Shiv Sena UBT, walked out of the all-party meeting against the Centre's invite to NCPI, which she described as an "unrecognized party".