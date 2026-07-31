ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Passes Births And Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, Amid Protests Over Police Crackdown

Opposition MPs stage a protest in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, July 31, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, without a debate amid continued protests by the Opposition over police crackdown on students during the July 20 parliament march. The bill was taken up for consideration and passage after the House reassembled at noon with BJP MP Dilip Saikia in the Chair.

It was passed by voice vote amid sloganeering by the Opposition members, several of whom trooped into the Well demanding the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah in the House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed displeasure over the lack of participation by the Opposition in the debate, saying the government wanted a discussion on the "important bill." "It is unfortunate. Please do not repeat this in the future. People who sent you to Parliament will seek answers from you," he said.