ETV Bharat / bharat

'NEET Paper Leak Very Serious Issue, Govt Ready For Discussion From Start Of Monsoon Session': Rijiju, Pradhan Meet Om Birla

New Delhi: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday informed that the government is ready for discussion in Parliament the issue of NEET UG paper leak, but he said that the rules under which this discussion will take place must be determined.

Rijiju said government has been ready for discussion on the issue from day one of the Monsoon session. "For three days, the government has formally offered that discussions be held. We have from day one informed our opposition leaders and also informed the LS Speaker and the chairman of the Rajya Sabha that the government is ready for discussion," the minister said, while speaking to reporters at the Parliament premises.

"But we have to decide under which rule the discussion will take place. Also the date and the duration of the discussion has to be decided. We can't just put any important matter under discussion just for the sake of discussion. We have to have discussion under certain rules and we want very detailed discussion. A discussion with floor leaders of all parties should be held on when and how the discussion should take place," Rijiju said.

The union minister further said that NEET paper leak is a very serious issue for the youth of the nation, for the country and the steps taken by the government must be known to the people of the country.

After being informed the same, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the government is ready to discuss the issue and invited opposition parties to discuss the agenda for discussion.

Following Rijiju's remark, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the discussion on NEET paper leak is bigger than the interests of political parties. "These are our students, and we are fighting for them; they will hit the roads. The issue is not merely restricted to resignation. It is more of action taken against them. PM Modi should make a statement in the House," he said.