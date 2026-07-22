'NEET Paper Leak Very Serious Issue, Govt Ready For Discussion From Start Of Monsoon Session': Rijiju, Pradhan Meet Om Birla
The Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue and also seeking the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday informed that the government is ready for discussion in Parliament the issue of NEET UG paper leak, but he said that the rules under which this discussion will take place must be determined.
Rijiju said government has been ready for discussion on the issue from day one of the Monsoon session. "For three days, the government has formally offered that discussions be held. We have from day one informed our opposition leaders and also informed the LS Speaker and the chairman of the Rajya Sabha that the government is ready for discussion," the minister said, while speaking to reporters at the Parliament premises.
"But we have to decide under which rule the discussion will take place. Also the date and the duration of the discussion has to be decided. We can't just put any important matter under discussion just for the sake of discussion. We have to have discussion under certain rules and we want very detailed discussion. A discussion with floor leaders of all parties should be held on when and how the discussion should take place," Rijiju said.
Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "We have from day one informed our opposition leaders and also informed the honourable speaker and the chairman of the rajya sabha that the government is ready for discussion, but we have to decide under which rule… pic.twitter.com/bcoK2g2kcz— IANS (@ians_india) July 22, 2026
The union minister further said that NEET paper leak is a very serious issue for the youth of the nation, for the country and the steps taken by the government must be known to the people of the country.
After being informed the same, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the government is ready to discuss the issue and invited opposition parties to discuss the agenda for discussion.
Following Rijiju's remark, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the discussion on NEET paper leak is bigger than the interests of political parties. "These are our students, and we are fighting for them; they will hit the roads. The issue is not merely restricted to resignation. It is more of action taken against them. PM Modi should make a statement in the House," he said.
Earlier, Congress MP KC Venugopal said the Opposition had unanimously decided to continue pressing for a discussion on the alleged NEET and CBSE examination paper leak issue through an adjournment motion, while reiterating its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Rose to speak in the Lok Sabha, demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s removal. Also insisted that the Adjournment Motion to discuss the education sector crisis and police brutality done on July 20 be accepted.— K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) July 22, 2026
Our demand is simple, when the entire nation is feeling the pain of our… pic.twitter.com/9ygz58mqwa
Speaking to reporters, Venugopal said Opposition parties had held discussions on the issue and agreed to seek a debate under the adjournment motion. "Today morning, we had discussions with opposition parties. We decided very clearly--day before yesterday, yesterday, and today--for the last three days, we have been continuously giving adjournment motions on this NEET-CBSE exam leakage issue, demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, the Education Minister, and a proper action plan for stopping this leakage issue," he said.
Venugopal said the Opposition was willing to hold a discussion if the government accepted the adjournment motion.
The opposition MPs held protests wearing black clothes against the government on the Parliament premises. The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi among others were present at the protest. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said students have genuine demands and are asking for their rights.
Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday soon after government told the Lok Sabha that it is willing to hold a detailed discussion on the NEET paper leak issue.
The government had urged Speaker Birla to convene a meeting of all parties to decide on the rule, date and duration of the debate. As soon as the House reassembled at noon after an earlier adjournment, Birla asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to make a statement, but Congress leader KC Venugopal intervened to assert that the Opposition is also seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue and is also seeking the resignation of Pradhan over the handling of the controversy over the alleged examination irregularities.
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