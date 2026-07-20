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Newly-Elected Members Take Oath In Rajya Sabha

The members who took the oath represent the states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

RAJYA SABHA
Congress MP Pawan Khera signs the document after taking oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha at Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday, July 20, 2026. (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 20, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST

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New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Monday administered the oath to nine newly-elected members of the Upper House. The members who took the oath represent the states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

The newly-elected members who took the oath on the first day of the Monsoon session were Mukeshbhai J Rathwa (BJP-Gujarat), Pawan Khera (Congress-Karnataka), Mahesh Kewat (BJP, Madhya Pradesh), Jamesh Pangsang Kongkal Sangma (NPP-Meghalaya), Khiangte Laltluagkima (Mizoram), Satish Poonia (BJP-Rajasthan), Prakash Chik Baraik (BJP-West Bengal), Sushmita Dev (BJP-West Bengal) and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray (BJP-West Bengal).

Some other members elected earlier had already taken their oath during the inter-session period.

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TAGGED:

C P RADHAKRISHNAN
MONSOON PARLIAMENT SESSION
RAJYA SABHA OATH CEREMONY
MONSOON SESSION 2026
RAJYA SABHA

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