ETV Bharat / bharat

Newly-Elected Members Take Oath In Rajya Sabha

Congress MP Pawan Khera signs the document after taking oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha at Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday, July 20, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Monday administered the oath to nine newly-elected members of the Upper House. The members who took the oath represent the states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

The newly-elected members who took the oath on the first day of the Monsoon session were Mukeshbhai J Rathwa (BJP-Gujarat), Pawan Khera (Congress-Karnataka), Mahesh Kewat (BJP, Madhya Pradesh), Jamesh Pangsang Kongkal Sangma (NPP-Meghalaya), Khiangte Laltluagkima (Mizoram), Satish Poonia (BJP-Rajasthan), Prakash Chik Baraik (BJP-West Bengal), Sushmita Dev (BJP-West Bengal) and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray (BJP-West Bengal).