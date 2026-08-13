ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Adjourned Sine Die Amid Fierce BJP-INDIA Bloc Standoff

Prime Minster Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh and other MPs stand at attention during the rendition of 'Vande Mataram' in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday ( Sansad TV via PTI )

New Delhi: Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die on Thursday, making a Parliament washout as aggressive sloganeering and fierce counter-protests from both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition INDIA bloc derailed parliamentary proceedings.

Earlier, the BJP protested against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the Congress party's lack of acknowledgement regarding the ongoing protests in Jharkhand. That was followed by controversial sloganeering by opposition MPs, led by Congress MP Pawan Khera, who were seen protesting with a toy monkey and sloganeering, "56 inch ka chhota bandar, jaldi aao sadan ke andar."

CPI(M) MP Amra Ram accused the BJP government of indulging in theatrics and passing legislation without debate; a trend he claimed was unprecedented in Parliament's history.

"The ruling BJP bears the primary responsibility for this, as it refuses to address issues concerning the public. Look at the inhumane repression inflicted upon children, the use of pellet guns and stun guns, and the refusal to even provide an answer. They are merely interested in theatrics. In my 70 years of life, I have never witnessed bills being passed in Parliament without discussion; while this might happen in state assemblies, it is only under the Modi government that laws are being passed in Parliament without any debate," he said.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar hit back at the INDIA bloc, saying that it suffers from a "fear psychosis," claiming the government and Home Minister Amit Shah were fully prepared to discuss any topic, including the ongoing agitation in Jharkhand, but the opposition fled from debate.

"The opposition is responsible (for the Monsoon session washout). Already, it is evident to the people of this country because even now, HM Amit Shah, our party in the Lok Sabha, both Houses, we have communicated to our opposition that we are ready to answer or we are ready to participate in the discussion on any topic, especially this agitation our opposition was asking for. So why are they not ready to run the house? Because they have this fear psychosis, they can't answer all the things, and on about what kind of agitation is going on there in Jharkhand also," he said.

Samajwadi Party MP Rajiv Rai slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for issuing a statement on the final day of the Monsoon Session, just as the party delayed in engaging with protesting students until after subjecting them to lathi-charges.