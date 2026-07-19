ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Monsoon Session 2026: Centre Pushes Key Bills As Oppn Seeks To Corner NDA Govt Over Ram Mandir Donation Theft, Other Issues

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant leave after attending the all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament at the Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi on Sunday, July 19, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: How stormy the Parliament's monsoon session starting Monday can be gauged from the run-up as the opposition members walked out from the all-party meeting over the attendance of rebel TMC MPs on Sunday.

While the BJP led central government is pushing to pass key bills in the session, the opposition will try to corner the government on issues ranging from the NEET paper leak, Ram temple donation theft and unemployment besides other issues.

Bills Listed By Govt For Parliament Monsoon Session

According to the legislative agenda circulated by the government among the MPs, the government has listed the following bills for the Monsoon Session of the Parliament:



Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026



Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill



The Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026



The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026



The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026.





The government has also listed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, which was introduced during the Budget Session of Parliament, and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhisthan Bill, 2025 during the session.

Rijiju Appeals MPs For 'Smooth Functioning' Of Parliament

Senior BJP leader and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday stated that the people of the country want “smooth functioning of Parliament” and "not any turmoil". Speaking to reporters after the all-party meeting, Rijiju urged all parties to "give their support to bills after positive discussions".

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of India Kiren Rijiju speaks to the media after the all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament at the Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi on Sunday, July 19, 2026. (IANS)

He defended the decision to invite Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, the leaders of the 20-MP rebel TMC group that had joined Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

"The NCPI requested recognition from the Lok Sabha Speaker; how can you ignore them? It is the government's duty to invite everyone," the minister said.

Opposition Hits Back

But senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the NCPI was a “parking place” for the 20 rebel TMC MPs when a final decision was still pending with the Speaker.

"All Opposition parties staged a walkout from the All-Party meeting for a few minutes. This was a mark of protest against the decision of the Modi Govt to invite the NCPI that is a parking place for 20 ‘rebel’ TMC MPs when a final decision is still pending with the Speaker," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who spoke to reporters after the all-party meet too called the NCPI an "unrecognized party".

"These so-called rebel MPs, their merger has not been approved by the Speaker. The 20 disqualification petitions are still pending. After the 91st amendment, there is no room for a separate bloc. So, on what grounds did the Parliamentary Affairs Minister extend an invitation to these 20 rebel MPs and how are they attending this meeting? We have registered our strong protest and walked out as a symbol of our protest. And we thank all our opposition parties," Moitra told reporters.

Congress President Kharge Writes To PM Modi Amid Speculation Over Delimitation Bill