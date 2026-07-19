Parliament Monsoon Session 2026: Centre Pushes Key Bills As Oppn Seeks To Corner NDA Govt Over Ram Mandir Donation Theft, Other Issues
The NDA government is seeking to push five key bills while opposition will corner the government over NEET paper leak row and other issues.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
New Delhi: How stormy the Parliament's monsoon session starting Monday can be gauged from the run-up as the opposition members walked out from the all-party meeting over the attendance of rebel TMC MPs on Sunday.
While the BJP led central government is pushing to pass key bills in the session, the opposition will try to corner the government on issues ranging from the NEET paper leak, Ram temple donation theft and unemployment besides other issues.
Bills Listed By Govt For Parliament Monsoon Session
According to the legislative agenda circulated by the government among the MPs, the government has listed the following bills for the Monsoon Session of the Parliament:
Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026
- The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill
- The Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026
- The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026
- The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
The government has also listed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, which was introduced during the Budget Session of Parliament, and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhisthan Bill, 2025 during the session.
Rijiju Appeals MPs For 'Smooth Functioning' Of Parliament
Senior BJP leader and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday stated that the people of the country want “smooth functioning of Parliament” and "not any turmoil". Speaking to reporters after the all-party meeting, Rijiju urged all parties to "give their support to bills after positive discussions".
He defended the decision to invite Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, the leaders of the 20-MP rebel TMC group that had joined Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).
"The NCPI requested recognition from the Lok Sabha Speaker; how can you ignore them? It is the government's duty to invite everyone," the minister said.
Opposition Hits Back
But senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the NCPI was a “parking place” for the 20 rebel TMC MPs when a final decision was still pending with the Speaker.
"All Opposition parties staged a walkout from the All-Party meeting for a few minutes. This was a mark of protest against the decision of the Modi Govt to invite the NCPI that is a parking place for 20 ‘rebel’ TMC MPs when a final decision is still pending with the Speaker," Ramesh said in a post on X.
सभी विपक्षी दलों ने सर्वदलीय बैठक से कुछ मिनटों के लिए वॉकआउट किया। यह मोदी सरकार द्वारा NCPI को सर्वदलीय बैठक में आमंत्रित किए जाने के विरोध में था। NCPI फिलहाल TMC के 20 'बागी' सांसदों की पार्किंग का ठिकाना बनी हुई है, जबकि इस मामले पर लोकसभा अध्यक्ष का अंतिम निर्णय अभी लंबित…— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 19, 2026
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who spoke to reporters after the all-party meet too called the NCPI an "unrecognized party".
"These so-called rebel MPs, their merger has not been approved by the Speaker. The 20 disqualification petitions are still pending. After the 91st amendment, there is no room for a separate bloc. So, on what grounds did the Parliamentary Affairs Minister extend an invitation to these 20 rebel MPs and how are they attending this meeting? We have registered our strong protest and walked out as a symbol of our protest. And we thank all our opposition parties," Moitra told reporters.
Severe impropriety on part of Parliamentary Affairs Minister @KirenRijiju to invite 20 TMC traitors whose disqualification is pending to all party meeting - NCPI neither been recognised nor merger effected by Speaker. pic.twitter.com/14mOfl4Fn5— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 19, 2026
Congress President Kharge Writes To PM Modi Amid Speculation Over Delimitation Bill
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call an all-party meeting to deliberate over the Delimitation Bill amid speculation that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was likely to reintroduce the bill in the forthcoming Monsoon session of Parliament.
In his letter addressed to the Prime Minister, he said, "All of March and April, 2026, I had been writing to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs (Kiren Rijiju ) requesting that the Union Government convene an all-party meeting to discuss its proposals regarding Delimitation etc. Unfortunately, these requests had not been accepted."
Congress Huddles To Chalk Out Strategy For Parliament's Monsoon Session
Ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament, the Congress on Thursday held a strategic meeting of its Parliamentary Strategy Group under the chairmanship of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi. The meeting discussed a wide range of issues including price rise, foreign policy, alleged systemic corrosion of the education system and embezzlement of funds in the Ram Temple in UP's Ayodhya.
The meeting attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party's general secretary organisation KC Venugopal and other senior leaders at the CPP Chairperson's residence, deliberated at length on several Bills including Delimitation Bill and Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, which are likely to be introduced in this session.
During the 90-minute meeting, they discussed at length on these issues and chalked out strategies to corner the BJP-led government at the Centre in the Parliament.
CPI(M) Vows To Raise Key Issues
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has announced plans to intensify its political campaign on a range of national issues during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.
"The situation of the TMC is very critical. The people of Bengal are looking for an alternative. In this situation, I believe it is an opportunity for us to revive our party. I will not exaggerate, but the feedback we are getting is very positive," CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby said at a presser in Delhi on Tuesday.
Baby, who was briefing media on the outcome of the party's three-day Central Committee meeting in New Delhi, said the party has discussed several national political developments and announced support for ongoing student protests demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The CPI(M) leader also said the Central Committee has extended support to the students' call for a March to Parliament on July 20. He also expressed concern over the deteriorating health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike in support of the demands.
CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' March
Parody organisation Cockroach Janta Party(CJP) has announced the 'Chalo Sansad' march to the Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session to press for its demands for educational reforms and union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation in view of the paper leaks.
A day before the proposed march, various student organisations demonstrated their solidarity at Jantar Mantar where Sonam Wangchuk was on a hunger strike before he was shifted to the hospital amid his deteriorating health by the Delhi Police. CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke, who has been protesting at the site, has now started an indefinite strike to press for his demands.
On Sunday, thousands of students, youths, social activists, and supporters gathered at the protest site. The protesters called for making the "Chalo Sansad" march, scheduled for Monday at 9 am from Jantar Mantar to Parliament, a success.
NC's Proposed Statehood Protest
The ruling National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir has also planned a protest in the national capital on the opening day of the monsoon session of the Parliament to press for its demand to restore J&K's statehood. While Omar Abdullah flew back from Delhi to monitor the relief and rescue operation in Poonch and Rajouri districts after flash floods, NC President Farooq Abdullah is expected to lead the party's protest on Monday.
Back in Kashmir valley, the opposition parties, which were invited by the NC to join its proposed protest, accused the ruling party of changing goal posts and backing out from its demand to restore erstwhile J&K's state's special status which it had promised in its election manifesto.
Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory
In view of the march to Parliament, security arrangements at Jantar Mantar and the surrounding areas were tightened. A large number of Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary forces were deployed on both sides of the protest site. Police personnel maintained constant surveillance across the area. Barricades were set up on several roads leading to Jantar Mantar.
In view of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and the proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march by the Cockroach Janata Party, the Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued an advisory warning of heavy vehicular movement and restrictions around the Parliament complex.
As per the advisory, special traffic arrangements have been put in place in the New Delhi Range, with commuters being asked to plan their journeys and allow extra travel time.
The roads likely to be affected are Rafi Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Maulana Azad Road, K Kamaraj Marg, Raisina Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road, Talkatora Road, Pandit Pant Marg and Rakab Ganj Gurudwara Road.
Read More: