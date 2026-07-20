ETV Bharat / bharat

'Parliament Cannot Be Notice Board': Tharoor Slams Govt For Not Allowing Debate On 'Burning Issues'

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday hit out at the government for not allowing a discussion in Parliament on issues such as the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the NEET UG paper leak, saying Parliament cannot be a notice board for announcing bills and getting them passed.

Tharoor referred to the old adage that the opposition must have its say because the government will have its way, to stress that Parliament is supposed to be the place where MPs can ventilate the voice of the people.

Asked about security personnel resorting to baton-charge near Parliament Street after thousands of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters allegedly tried to breach barricades while marching towards Parliament, Tharoor told reporters in Parliament House complex, "I don't understand the spirit in which some of these things are being done, when a non-violent protest is taking place, what is the reason or lathi-charge?

"Lathi-charge is not an act of non-violence; it is an act of violence. I don't understand the logic of it," he said.

Tharoor said the opposition wants to raise key issues such as the "Ayodhya chanda chori", the NEET exam leak and issues raised by the Congress under its 'Chhatron ki Goonj' initiative, but the government is not ready to have a debate.

"I don't know why are thy scared of a discussion?" the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

"Everyone knows these are burning issues across the country, it would be logical to have a discussion on them. Parliament is supposed to be the place where we can ventilate the voice of the people, the concerns of the people, and once we do that, we all know the government has a majority. The old saying goes the opposition must have its say because the government will have its way, they have the majority," Tharoor said.