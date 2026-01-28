Parliament Budget Session To Commence Today With President Murmu's Address
The Economic Survey of India is scheduled to be presented on January 29th, followed by the Union Budget 2026-27, to be presented on February 1st.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 7:37 AM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the Budget Session.
The Economic Survey of India will be presented on January 29th, with the Union Budget 2026-27 following on February 1st. Prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs under the chief economic adviser's supervision, the Economic Survey document offers insights into the economy's state and key indicators for 2025-26 (April-March), along with an outlook for the upcoming fiscal year.
The session will run for 30 sittings across 65 days, ending on April 2. Both Houses will recess on February 13 and resume on March 9, allowing Standing Committees to review the Demands for Grants from various ministries and departments. The initial phase will focus primarily on financial matters related to the Union Budget for 2026-27 and discussions on the Motion of Thanks for the President's Address.
The second part of the Session will primarily address essential legislative and other business. Following Tuesday's all-party meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, which outlined the Budget Session agenda, leaders from various political parties shared their perspectives on anticipated issues and pledged their full cooperation with the government.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore later said that the party will raise people-centric issues during the session. He said "vote theft, SIR, procurement of paddy and bringing back MGNREGA" are among the issues the party intends to raise during the session. Meanwhile, several political leaders and ministers arrived in the national capital ahead of the budget session of Parliament, which is scheduled to commence today.
At the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, George Kurian, was seen entering the city early on Wednesday. In addition, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule, and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi also reached Delhi to participate in the budget session.
Furthermore, BJD MP Sasmit Patra said that they raised issues relating to Odisha during the all-party meeting. "First is the distress of farmers of Odisha, paddy procurement is not happening, Mandis are closed, promised MSP worth Rs 3000 have not been given to them... Second is the issue of deterioration of law and order in the state - over the last two years, since the BJP government came to power, the crimes against women, girls and minors have increased, with those against Dalits and minorities. There is a general breakdown of law and order... Revision of coal royalty has not been done in 10 years, and connectivity issues remain. Unemployment is at an all-time high," he said.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant, on the other hand, said members raised various issues, including pollution, SIR and increasing unemployment. Furthermore, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal expressed hope for fair allocations in the 2026 Union Budget, saying he is "expecting the rightful share from the Union Budget", and urged a rectification of past Finance Commission cuts that had severely affected the state. Balagopal criticised arbitrary central decisions and called for honest support to all states amid the ongoing budget session.
On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh accused the government of failing in foreign policy. "I also raised the issue of Shankracharya, how he was insulted in the Prayagraj... I raised the issue of SIR also, and how many votes were deleted in the name of SIR," he said.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has sought cooperation from leaders for the smooth functioning of Parliament and stated that the Government is prepared and ready to discuss any other important issue on the floors of the Houses as per the rules. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rijiju said, "As per the rules, the discussions should revolve around the Budget only. The President will address the joint session of the Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session. After that motion on vote of thanks on the President's speech will be held, where all parties will participate. The government will always be happy to hear any suggestions."
The government will push its legislative agenda during the session, including bills pending in the two Houses. (With inputs from agencies).
