ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Budget Session To Commence Today With President Murmu's Address

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the Budget Session.

The Economic Survey of India will be presented on January 29th, with the Union Budget 2026-27 following on February 1st. Prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs under the chief economic adviser's supervision, the Economic Survey document offers insights into the economy's state and key indicators for 2025-26 (April-March), along with an outlook for the upcoming fiscal year.

The session will run for 30 sittings across 65 days, ending on April 2. Both Houses will recess on February 13 and resume on March 9, allowing Standing Committees to review the Demands for Grants from various ministries and departments. The initial phase will focus primarily on financial matters related to the Union Budget for 2026-27 and discussions on the Motion of Thanks for the President's Address.

The second part of the Session will primarily address essential legislative and other business. Following Tuesday's all-party meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, which outlined the Budget Session agenda, leaders from various political parties shared their perspectives on anticipated issues and pledged their full cooperation with the government.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore later said that the party will raise people-centric issues during the session. He said "vote theft, SIR, procurement of paddy and bringing back MGNREGA" are among the issues the party intends to raise during the session. Meanwhile, several political leaders and ministers arrived in the national capital ahead of the budget session of Parliament, which is scheduled to commence today.

At the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, George Kurian, was seen entering the city early on Wednesday. In addition, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule, and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi also reached Delhi to participate in the budget session.