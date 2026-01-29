ETV Bharat / bharat

'Nation Coming Out Of Long Term Pending Problems': PM Modi Says FTA With EU Is For Ambitious India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Ministers of State Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and L. Murugan are also seen. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the free trade pact with the European Union is for an ambitious India and urged manufacturers to benefit from new markets opening for them.

Modi also said that the nation is coming out of long term pending problems and working towards long term solutions. Time has come to find solutions and not create hurdles, he said, adding his government is not confined to just files but ensuring last mile delivery of welfare schemes to the people.

"Our priority is always human-centric while taking steps for all-round development of the country," he told reporters in Parliament House complex in his customary briefing at the beginning of the Budget session. An India full of confidence has emerged as ray of hope for world, he added.

Modi said the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the EU is for an ambitious India and urged manufacturers to benefit from new markets opening for them. "A new market has opened up. It offers quality products to 27 EU member nations," he said in an appeal to manufacturers.