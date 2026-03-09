ETV Bharat / bharat

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar To Address Lok Sabha On West Asia Situation Today

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make a statement in the Lok Sabha of the Parliament on Monday regarding the evolving situation in West Asia.

According to the list of business of the Lok Sabha issued on Sunday, Jaishankar will address the Lok Sabha to brief members on the current developments in the region.

"DR. S. JAISHANKAR to make a Statement regarding 'The Situation in West,' the statement read.

The statement comes amid growing international attention on the situation in West Asia, with several countries closely monitoring the developments and their potential geopolitical implications.

The development comes amid escalated tensions in West Asia, following the killing of 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran on February 28. The strikes also killed several senior leaders of the Islamic Republic.