ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Approves Finance Bill 2026

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, March 27, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Parliament on Friday approved the Finance Bill 2026 with the Rajya Sabha returning it to the Lok Sabha with a voice vote, completing the budgetary exercise for the next fiscal starting April 1. The Lok Sabha had passed the bill on March 25, along with 32 amendments.

The Rajya Sabha returned the bill after a brief discussion, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replied to queries raised by members.

Replying to a discussion on the Finance Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said that while several countries have increased motor fuel prices by 20-50 per cent, India has kept the rates of petrol and diesel unchanged. Earlier in the day, the government reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 each to ensure oil marketing companies do not increase pump prices.

The Union Budget 2026-27 envisages a total expenditure of Rs 53.47 lakh crore, an increase of 7.7 per cent over the current fiscal ending March 31.