ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget Session Concludes: Parliament Adjourned Sine Die Day After Bill Tweaking Women's Reservation Is Defeated

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die on Saturday, formally bringing the 2026 Budget Session of Parliament to a close, the day after a Constitution Amendment bill that sought to tweak the Women's Reservation Act and was introduced along with a Delimitation Bill, was defeated in the lower house.

Both Houses met at 11 AM, but proceedings lasted only a few minutes before being adjourned indefinitely.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla delivered his concluding remarks and adjourned the House sine die, marking the end of the session that began in January. In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman and Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan also adjourned the House after delivering his valedictory address.

Lok Sabha Session: Key Highlights And Productivity

According to Speaker Om Birla's remarks, the seventh session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which began on January 28, 2026, held a total of 31 sittings and functioned for approximately 151 hours and 42 minutes. The session commenced with the President addressing members of both Houses on January 28, followed by the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 by the Finance Minister on February 1.

The general discussion on the Union Budget lasted around 13 hours, with 63 members participating. The Finance Minister replied to the debate on February 11, while the Finance Bill was passed by the House on March 25.

The Speaker noted that the Lok Sabha's productivity during the session stood at around 93 per cent. During the session, 12 government bills were introduced and nine were passed. The House also held detailed discussions on April 16 and 17 on the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026. The debate lasted over 21 hours and 27 minutes, with 131 members participating.

The Prime Minister also made a statement on March 23 regarding the situation in West Asia and the challenges India faces. Additionally, a short-duration discussion under Rule 193 on efforts to eliminate Left-wing extremism was held on March 30.

The Speaker expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and all members for their cooperation in conducting the proceedings smoothly.

Women's Reservation Bill Defeat Casts Shadow