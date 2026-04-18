Budget Session Concludes: Parliament Adjourned Sine Die Day After Bill Tweaking Women's Reservation Is Defeated
The session ended with both houses adjourned after extensive debate and confrontation over failure of Constitution Amendment bill that was part of the delimitation package.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die on Saturday, formally bringing the 2026 Budget Session of Parliament to a close, the day after a Constitution Amendment bill that sought to tweak the Women's Reservation Act and was introduced along with a Delimitation Bill, was defeated in the lower house.
Both Houses met at 11 AM, but proceedings lasted only a few minutes before being adjourned indefinitely.
In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla delivered his concluding remarks and adjourned the House sine die, marking the end of the session that began in January. In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman and Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan also adjourned the House after delivering his valedictory address.
Lok Sabha Session: Key Highlights And Productivity
According to Speaker Om Birla's remarks, the seventh session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which began on January 28, 2026, held a total of 31 sittings and functioned for approximately 151 hours and 42 minutes. The session commenced with the President addressing members of both Houses on January 28, followed by the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 by the Finance Minister on February 1.
The general discussion on the Union Budget lasted around 13 hours, with 63 members participating. The Finance Minister replied to the debate on February 11, while the Finance Bill was passed by the House on March 25.
The Speaker noted that the Lok Sabha's productivity during the session stood at around 93 per cent. During the session, 12 government bills were introduced and nine were passed. The House also held detailed discussions on April 16 and 17 on the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026. The debate lasted over 21 hours and 27 minutes, with 131 members participating.
The Prime Minister also made a statement on March 23 regarding the situation in West Asia and the challenges India faces. Additionally, a short-duration discussion under Rule 193 on efforts to eliminate Left-wing extremism was held on March 30.
The Speaker expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and all members for their cooperation in conducting the proceedings smoothly.
Women's Reservation Bill Defeat Casts Shadow
The session concluded a day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, failed to pass in the Lok Sabha. The bill sought to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, and to increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816.
Despite a prolonged debate, the bill could not secure the required two-thirds majority, triggering a sharp political confrontation between the ruling NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc. Following the defeat, the government decided not to proceed with the two other interlinked legislations on delimitation and Union Territories laws.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Highlights Session Performance
In his concluding remarks, Chairman Radhakrishnan described the Budget Session as the most significant among Parliament's three sessions, given its direct impact on governance and national policy.
He said the Upper House functioned for 157 hours and 40 minutes, achieving productivity of nearly 110 per cent. The session began with a four-day discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, followed by extensive deliberations on the Union Budget 2026-27, which saw participation from 97 members.
The Rajya Sabha also held discussions on key ministries and took note of important statements, including those on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement and the evolving situation in West Asia. The Prime Minister's statement on the West Asia conflict highlighted concerns related to India’s energy security.
The Chairman further noted that 117 questions were addressed during the session, along with 446 Zero Hour submissions and 207 Special Mentions. The House also witnessed Harivansh's re-election as Deputy Chairman for a third term.
Focus Shifts To Political Fallout
With the Budget Session now concluded, attention is expected to shift to the political implications of the bill's defeat. The stalled roadmap for implementing women's reservation and delimitation has emerged as a key flashpoint, likely to shape political discourse in the run-up to the 2029 general elections.
The developments during the session underline the growing divide between the ruling alliance and the Opposition, setting the stage for a prolonged political battle over representation, governance and electoral reforms.
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