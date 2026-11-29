Last-ditch Effort: Rahul, Sonia, Kharge, And Mamata Fly To Chennai To Meet Stalin Before Heading To Mumbai For Pawar
Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, and representatives from RJD are also part of the delegation.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST|
Updated : November 29, 2026 at 11:45 AM IST
New Delhi: In a last-minute effort to gather numbers ahead of the special session of Parliament that will take up the contentious Delimitation Bill, senior Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and other leaders of the INDIA bloc are travelling to Chennai to meet DMK leader M K Stalin and then to Mumbai to speak to NCP(SP) leader Sharad Pawar on Sunday.
According to sources, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states, TMC leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, and representatives from RJD are also part of the delegation.
The leaders are flying to Chennai to pacify the DMK leader Stalin, whose party, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, retracted from its earlier position and announced on Saturday that it will be backing the government's proposed legislation. Though Sharad Pawar’s party hasn’t announced its stand publicly, statements by leaders also hint at supporting the legislation.
“Senior leaders of the INDIA bloc and I are going to Chennai to meet Thiru M.K. Stalin and request him and the DMK to oppose the delimitation Constitutional amendment bills,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X. Responding to the Congress leader's tweet, the DMK leader said that the decision was taken keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and our Tamil people as the foremost consideration.
My sincere thanks to brother @RahulGandhi for acknowledging the DMK’s historic role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of the States. We have always made every decision keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and our Tamil people as the foremost consideration. We will not compromise on this path and I’m confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 29, 2026
Viswanathan, Higher Education Minister of Tamil Nadu, confirmed that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and the chief ministers of Kerala, Telangana and Karnataka will be visiting the state capital.
Will Take Right Call At Right Time: Udhayanidhi
Ahead of Congress leaders' visit, senior DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said the DMK will take the "right decision at the right time," one that ensures Tamil Nadu's rights are not compromised. Responding to media queries in Chennai on the arrival of the Congress delegation, the state Leader of Opposition asked, "Are they coming?"
"Are they coming? Let them come. Are you saying they shouldn't come? I am getting to know it from you," he said, in an apparent jest. "Let them come and meet," he added.
Asked if the party would reconsider its support to the BJP-led NDA on the issue, Udhayanidhi said only Stalin will take any decision. The party chief, senior leaders "aunt Kanimozhi," A Raja and Thangam Thennarasu have given sufficient explanation on DMK backing the bill, he added.
"Our party president will not take any decision that compromises our state's rights. We will take the right decision at the right time. As a matter of fact, it was the DMK and our leader who first raised the issue in the country," he said about the party's opposition to the previous delimitation proposal.
Battle Bigger Than Any Individual, Party: Congress
Earlier on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore said the battle ahead over the proposed delimitation bill was bigger than any individual or political party. In a post on X, Tagore called for people to come together to protect democratic values, the Constitution and the voice of the people, alleging that there was an attempt to undermine democracy.
“The battle ahead is bigger than any individual or any political party. Let us work together to save our democracy. There is an attempt to murder it. We must stand together to protect the Constitution, democracy and the voice of the people,” he wrote.
After our visit to Thoothukudi,We travelled to Madurai to catch my flight to Delhi. We landed in Delhi at 1 AM, and the level of pollution and the quality of air were deeply disturbing. Today is going to be an important day. Let us have some patience and wait for the developments. I will be in Delhi until December 2 to attend the extended Parliament session. The battle ahead is bigger than any individual or any political party. Let us work together to save our democracy. There is an attempt to murder it. We must stand together to protect the Constitution, democracy and the voice of the people. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳— Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) November 29, 2026
The Centre is set to introduce a fresh Constitution amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday to roll out one-third reservation for women by increasing the seat allocation for each state and Union Territory in the House and the strength of their legislative assemblies by 50 per cent, and freeze the revised allocations and boundaries until 2051.
A special sitting of Parliament has been convened. The Lok Sabha has been reconvened on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2. The sittings will conclude on December 3.
The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to raise the House's maximum strength to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. It also proposes to raise the ceiling on the size of a state Assembly from 500 to 650.
The INDIA bloc decided on Saturday to jointly oppose in Parliament the Constitution amendment bill to implement delimitation and women's reservation, saying it will hurt the interests of the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), and described the move as a bid by the BJP-RSS to permanently capture power and do away with democracy in the country.
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