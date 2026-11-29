ETV Bharat / bharat

Last-ditch Effort: Rahul, Sonia, Kharge, And Mamata Fly To Chennai To Meet Stalin Before Heading To Mumbai For Pawar

New Delhi: In a last-minute effort to gather numbers ahead of the special session of Parliament that will take up the contentious Delimitation Bill, senior Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and other leaders of the INDIA bloc are travelling to Chennai to meet DMK leader M K Stalin and then to Mumbai to speak to NCP(SP) leader Sharad Pawar on Sunday.

According to sources, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states, TMC leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, and representatives from RJD are also part of the delegation.

Last-ditch Effort: Rahul, Sonia, Kharge, And Mamata Fly To Chennai To Meet Stalin Before Heading To Mumbai For Pawar (PTI)

The leaders are flying to Chennai to pacify the DMK leader Stalin, whose party, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, retracted from its earlier position and announced on Saturday that it will be backing the government's proposed legislation. Though Sharad Pawar’s party hasn’t announced its stand publicly, statements by leaders also hint at supporting the legislation.

“Senior leaders of the INDIA bloc and I are going to Chennai to meet Thiru M.K. Stalin and request him and the DMK to oppose the delimitation Constitutional amendment bills,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X. Responding to the Congress leader's tweet, the DMK leader said that the decision was taken keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and our Tamil people as the foremost consideration.

Viswanathan, Higher Education Minister of Tamil Nadu, confirmed that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and the chief ministers of Kerala, Telangana and Karnataka will be visiting the state capital.

Will Take Right Call At Right Time: Udhayanidhi

Ahead of Congress leaders' visit, senior DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said the DMK will take the "right decision at the right time," one that ensures Tamil Nadu's rights are not compromised. Responding to media queries in Chennai on the arrival of the Congress delegation, the state Leader of Opposition asked, "Are they coming?"

"Are they coming? Let them come. Are you saying they shouldn't come? I am getting to know it from you," he said, in an apparent jest. "Let them come and meet," he added.

Asked if the party would reconsider its support to the BJP-led NDA on the issue, Udhayanidhi said only Stalin will take any decision. The party chief, senior leaders "aunt Kanimozhi," A Raja and Thangam Thennarasu have given sufficient explanation on DMK backing the bill, he added.