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PARIVARTAN Explained: How Centre Plans To Replace 2 Lakh Old Trucks, Buses In Delhi-NCR With Cleaner Vehicles

The Union Cabinet approved the scheme on June 3, 2026, while it was launched on July 14. The scheme is being funded through the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and implemented by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).



With a total financial outlay of Rs 9,585 crore, including Rs 5,041 crore in Central Government budgetary support, the scheme is being positioned as an incentive-led attempt to renew the NCR’s ageing commercial vehicle fleet rather than as a blanket mandatory scrappage programme.



Why has the government brought PARIVARTAN?



Transport is one of the contributors to air pollution in Delhi-NCR, and trucks and buses are a particular focus of the scheme.







According to the scheme presentation, trucks and buses account for only around 3% of the transport fleet, but contribute 36% of PM2.5 emissions from the transport sector. The government therefore wants to target this relatively small but disproportionately polluting segment.







The larger eligible vehicle universe across the four NCR jurisdictions comprises 2,31,961 trucks and buses, 2,00,121 trucks and 31,840 buses. The government’s FAQ, however, estimates that approximately 2 lakh vehicle owners are expected to benefit, comprising around 1.91 lakh trucks and 16,329 buses.







The eligible universe covers 37 NCR districts/jurisdictions: 13 districts of Delhi, 14 in Haryana, eight in Uttar Pradesh and two in Rajasthan.







The scheme data shows that 1,91,783 of the 2,31,961 vehicles are BS-IV, while 30,670 are BS-III, with smaller numbers falling under BS-II, BS-I and pre-BS norms.





Who is eligible?







PARIVARTAN covers owners of trucks and buses registered in Delhi-NCR as of April 30, 2026, provided the vehicles comply with BS-IV or earlier emission norms and meet the scheme’s other conditions.







Government-owned vehicles are not eligible.



The old vehicle can be replaced by a BS-VI or stricter emission-compliant vehicle or an EV, subject to state-specific conditions.



Importantly, PARIVARTAN is voluntary and incentive-led, and is not a mandatory scrappage scheme for every commercial vehicle in Delhi-NCR.







There is, however, a difference depending on the old vehicle’s emission standard.



For BS-III and earlier vehicles, scrapping at a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) is mandatory.







For eligible BS-IV vehicles, owners have two options: they can scrap the vehicle at an RVSF or sell it outside NCR in eligible non-NCAP cities/towns, subject to the scheme conditions.







The objective is to ensure that replacing an old vehicle actually removes higher-emitting vehicles from the NCR ecosystem rather than simply adding a new vehicle while allowing the old one to continue operating in the region.







What exactly does a vehicle owner get?







The scheme brings together several benefits rather than relying on a single subsidy.







For a new replacement vehicle, the package includes:

100% Motor Vehicle Tax concession for 10 yearsWaiver of registration fees5% interest subvention on eligible vehicle loans for five yearsMinimum 8% discount on the ex-showroom price from participating OEMsMonthly fuel vouchers for five years for eligible BS-VI diesel/CNG vehicles, or a corresponding one-time benefit for EVs.For used replacement vehicles, owners can receive a 50% Motor Vehicle Tax concession for 10 years, along with the five-year interest subvention and fuel/EV benefits, subject to the scheme conditions.There is also a separate one-time financial benefit for beneficiaries who choose not to purchase a replacement vehicle and instead trade their Certificate of Deposit.States have also agreed to waive liabilities pending for more than one year on an eligible old vehicle at the time of scrapping.The four NCR states, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, have issued notifications covering the tax concession, registration-fee waiver and other applicable benefits.How much can the benefits be worth?The combined incentives can be substantial, depending on the category and whether the replacement is an ICE vehicle or an EV.For example, the scheme's detailed calculations put the total benefits for a non-EV truck at approximately:LGV: ₹2.78 lakhMGV: ₹5.61 lakhHGV: ₹11.10 lakh.For non-EV buses, the calculated benefits range from approximately ₹3.19 lakh for an LPV to ₹13.15 lakh for an HPV.The EV incentive becomes considerably larger for bigger commercial vehicles. The detailed calculations estimate total benefits of around ₹3.11 lakh for an LPV EV, ₹32.07 lakh for an MPV EV and ₹37.45 lakh for an HPV EV.At the broad scheme level, the government says the combined incentives can constitute roughly 25–30% of the ex-showroom price of eligible trucks and buses.What is the fuel voucher system?For owners choosing eligible BS-VI diesel or CNG vehicles, the scheme provides monthly fuel vouchers for five years from the date of registration.The monthly cap depends on the vehicle category:LGV/LPV: ₹1,200MGV/MPV: ₹2,500HGV/HPV: ₹4,800The voucher can be redeemed at fuel outlets across NCR during the month for which it is issued. Unused monthly vouchers lapse and cannot be carried forward.For EV buyers, instead of recurring fuel vouchers, the scheme provides a one-time financial benefit equivalent to the discounted value of the fuel vouchers. The detailed scheme calculations put this one-time EV benefit between ₹64,000 and ₹2.56 lakh, depending on vehicle category.What role will vehicle manufacturers play?Participating Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) have to provide at least an 8% discount on the ex-showroom price of eligible trucks and buses.For EVs, the discount is pegged to the discount applicable to an equivalent ICE vehicle of the same Gross Vehicle Weight category.According to MoRTH Secretary V. Umashankar, OEMs that have signed agreements with the government now represent 96% of the total new-vehicle market.This means beneficiaries should have a broad choice of manufacturers and models rather than being restricted to a handful of participating companies.The government has so far onboarded 15 OEMs and 184 dealers on the centralised PARIVARTAN portal.The 'one portal' approachOne of the biggest features of PARIVARTAN is that the government is attempting to bring the entire process online.Umashankar said banks, oil marketing companies, gas companies and other stakeholders have been integrated into a single portal, so beneficiaries do not have to repeatedly visit different offices carrying documents.The PARIVARTAN portal is integrated with platforms including VAHAN, Digi ELV and V-Scrap, with minimal documentation required.Conclusion:The beneficiary journey broadly works like this:Register on the portal → check eligibility → scrap or sell the old vehicle → obtain the Certificate of Deposit/complete transfer formalities → purchase and register the replacement vehicle or choose the applicable alternative → receive benefits.The scheme presentation says beneficiaries have a one-time registration on the portal, followed by online tracking of their status and benefits. Vehicle purchase requires one interaction, while scrapping or selling the old vehicle involves the relevant RVSF, RTO or second-hand dealer process.Banks and fuel companies onboardFinancing is another major component.The Central Government provides 5% interest subvention for five years, intended to lower the financing burden for owners purchasing replacement vehicles.Canara Bank has been appointed as the nodal bank, while 42 banks and NBFCs operating through 3,806 branches across NCR have been onboarded onto the nodal bank portal. Loan disbursement has already begun.On the fuel side, IOCL, HPCL, BPCL and IGL have been integrated into the fuel voucher system.What has happened so far?The scheme is moving relatively quickly after its launch.According to the latest government status, more than 1,450 beneficiaries have registered on the PARIVARTAN portal. More than 35 old vehicles have been scrapped, while 50+ have been sold, and replacement vehicle registration has begun.The detailed scheme data records 1,357 vehicles registered under PARIVARTAN, comprising 1,094 trucks and 263 buses. Delhi accounts for 785 registrations, Haryana 423, Rajasthan 93 and Uttar Pradesh 56.Umashankar said the scheme effectively started towards the end of July after the portal was prepared and tested, meaning the registration figure has been achieved in less than a month.He said the immediate target is to reach 25,000 registrations by the end of October.The government's larger target is to replace around 2.23 lakh trucks and buses over two years, and Umashankar said that if the scheme gains momentum, the target could potentially be achieved within one year.Will it immediately improve Delhi's air?The government itself does not expect the full pollution impact to become visible this winter.Umashankar said the pollution season effectively begins around October and continues through November, and therefore the scheme may not have enough time to make a major difference to pollution levels this year.However, the government hopes that achieving the registration and replacement targets over the next three to six months could begin producing visible environmental benefits, with a more significant impact expected next year.The Secretary compared the intended transformation with Delhi's transition to CNG in the 1990s, when residents could directly feel the improvement in air quality.The idea behind PARIVARTAN, therefore, is not simply to subsidise new commercial vehicles but to change the composition of the NCR's commercial fleet by simultaneously retiring older vehicles and making cleaner replacements financially easier.What are the replacement restrictions?The replacement vehicle permitted under the scheme varies by state and vehicle category.In Delhi, LGVs can be replaced only by EVs. MGVs and HGVs can be replaced by BS-VI or stricter diesel/CNG vehicles or EVs, while buses under the scheme have to be CNG or electric.Across all NCR states, if a CNG vehicle is scrapped, its replacement must be CNG or EV.There is also a category restriction: the replacement vehicle cannot be of a higher category than the vehicle being retired. For example, an MGV cannot be replaced with an HGV under the scheme.Can PARIVARTAN become a model for other cities?The government hopes so.Umashankar said the scheme is unusual because its financial burden and implementation responsibilities are distributed among the Central government, state governments, private-sector OEMs, banks and oil marketing companies, rather than being borne by one stakeholder.The government has created an Empowered Committee chaired by the Cabinet Secretary, with senior representatives from NITI Aayog, MoRTH, MoHUA, MoPNG, the Department of Financial Services, NCR states and NCRPB overseeing governance and monitoring.The immediate challenge, however, is scale. The government wants to move from the initial 1,450-plus registrations to 25,000 by October and eventually replace more than two lakh ageing commercial vehicles.If that transition happens at the pace the government expects, PARIVARTAN could become one of the country's largest coordinated attempts to combine vehicle scrappage, fleet renewal, EV adoption, financial incentives and pollution control through a single digital system.The government is also stepping up awareness campaigns across transport nagars, fuel stations, toll plazas and RTOs, with District Collectors and District Magistrates leading local outreach. The stated aim is to register the entire eligible vehicle base ahead of the peak pollution months.For now, the scheme's success will depend on whether commercial vehicle owners find the incentives large enough to justify replacing ageing vehicles, whether financing and scrappage processes remain genuinely seamless, and whether the ambitious registration targets translate into actual retirement of old vehicles from NCR roads.The first milestone has already been recorded and that is Mahendra Singh of Alwar, Rajasthan, became the first vehicle owner to purchase a new vehicle under PARIVARTAN on August 19, 2026.