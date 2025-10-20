Parity Between AYUSH And Allopathic Doctors: SC Refers Matter To Larger Bench
In its October 17 order, the bench observed that there is divergence of opinion on whether doctors of the two systems can be treated equally.
Published : October 20, 2025 at 4:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has referred to a larger bench to decide on whether doctors practising traditional medical systems should be treated at par with medics of modern medicine for determining service conditions, retirement age, and pay scales.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, on May 13, reserved its order on the pleas seeking a clarification on whether there can be a different age of superannuation for doctors practising modern medicine from the practitioners of AYUSH in government hospitals and clinics.
In its October 17 order, the bench observed that there is divergence of opinion on whether doctors of the two systems can be treated equally for service benefits and hence, the issue required an authoritative pronouncement.
The term 'allopathy' was coined by the founder of homoeopathy, Samuel Hahnemann, who used it to disparage the mainstream medicine system prevailing at that time. The court noted that earlier decisions had taken divergent stands on whether AYUSH practitioners could claim the same retirement benefits and pay scales as allopathic doctors.
"We cannot ignore the submission of the states that enhancement of the retirement age (of allopathic doctors) was only to ensure that there are sufficient experienced medical practitioners available to treat the public. The dearth of medical practitioners as occurring in allopathy does not exist in the indigenous systems of medicine, especially when critical life-saving therapeutic, interventional and surgical care is not carried out by the practitioners of indigenous systems of medicine," the court observed.
"We think that there should be an authoritative pronouncement on the issue, and hence we refer the matter to a larger bench. The Registry is directed to place the matter before the Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India on the administrative side," the order read.
Pending the larger bench's decision, the court allowed states and authorities the option to continue AYUSH practitioners beyond their current age of superannuation, up to the retirement age applicable to allopathic doctors, temporarily, but without regular pay and allowances. If the larger bench ultimately rules in favour of AYUSH doctors, they will be entitled to full pay and allowances for the extended period, the court said.
Conversely, those not continued in service would still receive arrears if the issue is decided in their favour later, it added.
The court further directed that AYUSH doctors permitted to continue in service during the interim period be paid half of their pay and allowances, to be adjusted against pension or regular emoluments, depending on the outcome of the reference.
The bench was hearing a clutch of petitions on the issue and heard many lawyers, including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Rajasthan government, and Ashwini Upadhyaya, representing a few ayurvedic practitioners. On May 3 last year, the bench had agreed to examine the issue.
Also Read