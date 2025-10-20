ETV Bharat / bharat

Parity Between AYUSH And Allopathic Doctors: SC Refers Matter To Larger Bench

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has referred to a larger bench to decide on whether doctors practising traditional medical systems should be treated at par with medics of modern medicine for determining service conditions, retirement age, and pay scales.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, on May 13, reserved its order on the pleas seeking a clarification on whether there can be a different age of superannuation for doctors practising modern medicine from the practitioners of AYUSH in government hospitals and clinics.

In its October 17 order, the bench observed that there is divergence of opinion on whether doctors of the two systems can be treated equally for service benefits and hence, the issue required an authoritative pronouncement.

The term 'allopathy' was coined by the founder of homoeopathy, Samuel Hahnemann, who used it to disparage the mainstream medicine system prevailing at that time. The court noted that earlier decisions had taken divergent stands on whether AYUSH practitioners could claim the same retirement benefits and pay scales as allopathic doctors.

"We cannot ignore the submission of the states that enhancement of the retirement age (of allopathic doctors) was only to ensure that there are sufficient experienced medical practitioners available to treat the public. The dearth of medical practitioners as occurring in allopathy does not exist in the indigenous systems of medicine, especially when critical life-saving therapeutic, interventional and surgical care is not carried out by the practitioners of indigenous systems of medicine," the court observed.