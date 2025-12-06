ETV Bharat / bharat

9th Edition Of Pariksha Pe Charcha To Be Held In Jan 2026, Registrations Open

New Delhi: The ninth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held in January 2026, the registrations to which are open till January 11, according to Ministry of Education officials.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha is back with its ninth edition. Students, parents and teachers from India and abroad will engage with the Prime Minister to discuss exam stress and also celebrate examinations as an utsav (festival), as an integral part of life," said a senior official.

For selection of participants, an online competition with multiple choice questions is being organised on the MyGov portal from December 1 to January 11. Students from Classes 6 to 12, teachers and parents can take part in the competition.