Pariksha Pe Charcha Episode 2: PM Modi Lauds Students' Dream Of Viksit Bharat, Stresses Discipline Over Inspiration

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed great delight during the second episode of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026' on Monday, upon discovering that students in Classes 10 and 12 are already envisioning a 'Viksit Bharat' or Developed India.

Speaking at an interactive session with students in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, among others from different parts of the country, PM Modi highlighted how young minds are thinking beyond exams towards the nation's future goals.

He praised their interest in contributing to India's development by 2047 and urged them to adopt habits that reflect the discipline seen in developed nations. PM Modi gave a simple yet powerful example: finishing every bit of food on the plate at home.

He asked students to imagine the massive savings in food if everyone avoided wastage -- even small amounts left uneaten add up across millions of households. Such small acts, he said, directly help build a stronger, more responsible India. The Prime Minister also spoke about everyday discipline, using the red light at traffic signals as an illustration. If a person stops their scooter at a red light without fail, it shows self-control and respect for rules.