Pariksha Pe Charcha: Chhattisgarh Ranks First In Parental Participation, Fourth In Overall Registrations
With more than 25 lakh registrations and highest parental participation in the country, Chhattisgarh emerged as one of the leading states in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 8:17 AM IST
Raipur: Chhattisgarh has secured the first position in the country in terms of parental participation in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026', an initiative started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help students deal with exam stress.
The state has also achieved a major milestone in student registrations for Pariksha Pe Charcha. So far, 25.16 lakh participants, including 22.75 lakh students, 1.55 lakh teachers and 81,533 parents, have registered from the state, a government official said.
Leading the country in parental participation, Chhattisgarh stands fourth at the national level in total registrations. "In Balodabazar district, 14,658 parents have registered. In Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district, 9,952 parents have registered. Maximum participation was ensured through district-level review meetings. On-site registration facilities were systematically arranged at teacher training centres," the official informed.
At the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha Mela' organised in Sarangarh-Bilaigarh, more than 10,000 registrations were recorded in a single day, whereas earlier the average daily registration hovered around 1500, the official added.
Schools, communities, teachers and students participated in large numbers during the mela, he said, adding that other districts in the state are also organising such melas.
"To ensure active participation of teachers in Pariksha Pe Charcha in Chhattisgarh, registration facilities were arranged directly at teacher-training venues. During training, teachers were briefed in detail about the registration process and assisted with on-the-spot registration, resulting in a very large number of teacher registrations," the official said.
The registration process, which started on December 1, will remain open until January 11, and there is every possibility that Chhattisgarh will achieve the target of more than three million registrations, he added.
Following the achievement, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed happiness and said this success achieved by Chhattisgarh in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 is the result of collective efforts of students, teachers, and parents across the state. "The achievement secured by the state in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026' is the result of the collective efforts of students, teachers and parents. The message given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that examinations should not be a source of stress but celebrated as a festival has been embraced wholeheartedly in Chhattisgarh," CM Sai said.
Securing fourth place nationally in total registrations and first place in parental participation is proof that awareness among parents has increased, and that instead of placing unnecessary pressure on their children, they are stepping forward to build their confidence, Sai added.
"I am confident that with the same enthusiasm we will also achieve the target of more than three million registrations and will continue to advance this campaign to make examinations stress-free as a people's movement," the CM asserted.
