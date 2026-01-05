ETV Bharat / bharat

Pariksha Pe Charcha: Chhattisgarh Ranks First In Parental Participation, Fourth In Overall Registrations

Raipur: Chhattisgarh has secured the first position in the country in terms of parental participation in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026', an initiative started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help students deal with exam stress.

The state has also achieved a major milestone in student registrations for Pariksha Pe Charcha. So far, 25.16 lakh participants, including 22.75 lakh students, 1.55 lakh teachers and 81,533 parents, have registered from the state, a government official said.

Leading the country in parental participation, Chhattisgarh stands fourth at the national level in total registrations. "In Balodabazar district, 14,658 parents have registered. In Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district, 9,952 parents have registered. Maximum participation was ensured through district-level review meetings. On-site registration facilities were systematically arranged at teacher training centres," the official informed.

At the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha Mela' organised in Sarangarh-Bilaigarh, more than 10,000 registrations were recorded in a single day, whereas earlier the average daily registration hovered around 1500, the official added.

Schools, communities, teachers and students participated in large numbers during the mela, he said, adding that other districts in the state are also organising such melas.

"To ensure active participation of teachers in Pariksha Pe Charcha in Chhattisgarh, registration facilities were arranged directly at teacher-training venues. During training, teachers were briefed in detail about the registration process and assisted with on-the-spot registration, resulting in a very large number of teacher registrations," the official said.