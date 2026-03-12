ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmiri Nursing Students Jailed For Seeking Mewar University's Regulatory Approval, Parents Protest

Srinagar: Kashmiri parents whose children are studying BSc (Nursing) in Mewar University, Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, are demanding migration of their wards from the university, after 17 Kashmiri students were arrested and jailed for protesting against the university's lack of registration with either the Indian Nursing Council (INC) or the Rajasthan Nursing Council (RNC).

A group of parents and siblings of the students protested in Srinagar, demanding withdrawal of the FIR and allowing the migration of the students to a registered university.

Maroofa, whose brother is studying BSc in Nursing at the university, claimed the university has no registration with either the INC or the RNC. She said her brother got admission to the university four years ago, but they learnt after a year that the university lacks the requisite approval from the bodies responsible for regulating nursing education in India.

“My brother and other students were arrested and jailed for two days, just for seeking justice. They organised a protest against the university administration, because their degrees are invalid, as the university lacks registration with the INC and RNC. They were arrested by Rajasthan Police for seeking justice and their rights,” she said, adding that one local student from Rajasthan attempted self-immolation during the protest.

Tahir Maqbool, a parent, said his son was admitted to the university four years ago under the Army’s Sadhbhavna project. “But he was also arrested for joining the protest against the university,” he said, adding that the students must be migrated to an affiliated university, so that their four years are not wasted.

A student who did not want to be named, said he had also enrolled in the university for BSc (Nursing), but learnt after a year that the university has no approval from the INC and RNC for the nursing course. “I too had enrolled under the Army’s Sadhbhavna project. For the last four years, we have been seeking registration of our degrees, but the university is not heeding our requests. Instead, they bring the police to have us jailed. Our degrees and four years of our lives will all go to waste if the university does not get approval from the INC and RNC,” he said.

Adil Lone, another BSc (Nursing) student said they wanted to change the course in the second year after learning the nursing course wasn't approved, but they trusted the university authorities who assured them of acquiring the necessary approvals. Lone told ETV Bharat that 45 out of the 55 students enrolled are from Kashmir, with the rest from the home state, Rajasthan.