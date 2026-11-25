Parents Demand Action Over Public Disclosure Of WhatsApp Chats In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case
The parents of Ankita Bhandari held a sit-in protest at Gandhi Park in Dehradun demanding action over the public disclosure of her WhatsApp chats.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
Sandeep Rawat
Dehradun: A fresh controversy has arisen in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, with the parents of the deceased girl demanding action against the father of one of the accused for publicly disclosing her WhatsApp chats.
The 19-year-old receptionist, Ankita, who was working at the Vantara Resort near Rishikesh, was allegedly murdered on September 18, 2022, by the resort owner, Pulkit Arya, in league with his two employees, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta. The three persons have since been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court.
On November 15, Pulkit’s father, Vinod Arya, in a press conference said that his son was wrongly implicated due to "political pressure" and that Ankita had died by suicide due to harassment from her parents and her male friend. He also released over 4,000 pages of purported WhatsApp chats between Ankita and her male friend and sought an investigation in the matter.
Following the development, Ankita’s parents lodged a sit-in protest at Gandhi Park in Dehradun, seeking registration of a case against Vinod and his associates.
According to them, despite repeated visits to the police stations, no action has been taken in the matter. The parents have said that their protest will continue until the registration of a case.
Ankita’s parents argued that despite the tragic loss of their daughter, her private conversations are being publicly disclosed to damage her reputation.
The deceased girl’s mother has said that her daughter’s mobile phone might be with Vinod and sought an investigation in the matter.
Ankita’s father, Virendra Bhandari, said that Vinod and his associates have made baseless remarks against his daughter. He said their protest will continue until justice is served in the case.
मेरा कांग्रेस के सभी सम्मानित साथियों से निवेदन है कि अंकिता भंडारी के माता-पिता पिछले दो-तीन दिनों से कथित चैट की प्रामाणिकता, उसके स्रोत और निजता के अधिकार के उल्लंघन को लेकर FIR दर्ज कराने के लिए भटक रहे हैं, लेकिन उनकी शिकायत दर्ज नहीं हुई। अंततः उन्हें गांधी पार्क, देहरादून में धरने पर बैठना पड़ा। आरोपी पक्ष द्वारा अंकिता के चरित्र पर सवाल उठाने की कोशिश और उसे संरक्षण मिलने की आशंका बेहद चिंताजनक है। हम सभी साथी उनके साथ खड़े हैं। कल की रैली के लिए देहरादून, हरिद्वार, ऋषिकेश और आसपास के क्षेत्रों से आने वाले सभी पदाधिकारियों एवं कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील है कि कुछ समय निकालकर गांधी पार्क पहुंचें और अंकिता के माता-पिता को अपना सहयोग दें। आपका साथ प्रदेश की कानून-व्यवस्था को दुरुस्त करने और अंकिता को न्याय दिलाने की लड़ाई को मजबूती देगा। जब तक अंकिता को पूर्ण न्याय नहीं मिलता, हमारी लड़ाई जारी रहेगी।— Ganesh Godiyal (@UKGaneshGodiyal) November 25, 2026
Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders have extended their support to the protest. Congress state president Ganesh Godiyal described the incident as highly condemnable. Godiyal said attempts being made to provide relief to the accused by questioning the character of a young woman after her death is condemnable.
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