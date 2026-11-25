ETV Bharat / bharat

Parents Demand Action Over Public Disclosure Of WhatsApp Chats In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

Dehradun: A fresh controversy has arisen in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, with the parents of the deceased girl demanding action against the father of one of the accused for publicly disclosing her WhatsApp chats.

The 19-year-old receptionist, Ankita, who was working at the Vantara Resort near Rishikesh, was allegedly murdered on September 18, 2022, by the resort owner, Pulkit Arya, in league with his two employees, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta. The three persons have since been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court.

On November 15, Pulkit’s father, Vinod Arya, in a press conference said that his son was wrongly implicated due to "political pressure" and that Ankita had died by suicide due to harassment from her parents and her male friend. He also released over 4,000 pages of purported WhatsApp chats between Ankita and her male friend and sought an investigation in the matter.

Following the development, Ankita’s parents lodged a sit-in protest at Gandhi Park in Dehradun, seeking registration of a case against Vinod and his associates.

According to them, despite repeated visits to the police stations, no action has been taken in the matter. The parents have said that their protest will continue until the registration of a case.